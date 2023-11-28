Amy Slaton is moving on with her love life. The 1000-Lb Sisters star has a new man in her life after splitting from her husband, Michael Halterman, earlier this year.

Slaton took to TikTok on Monday to share a slideshow of snapshots showing herself and her new romantic partner, whose identity has not yet been disclosed.

Slaton captioned the post simply, "A & a."

The slew of cute pics includes photos of the happy pair cozying up together a smiling, as well as a number of sweet snaps of Slaton's new boyfriend hugging and carrying her two young children -- Gage, 2, and Glenn, 1.

Slaton and her new boyfriend appear to have been seeing each other, or at least spending time together, since July -- as he can be seen in the background of a video Slaton shared to YouTube celebrating her son Glenn's 1st birthday.

Slaton's tumultuous marriage with Halterman came to an end eight months ago when he filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Halterman filed for divorce from the reality star on March 13 in Kentucky -- just less than a year after they welcomed their second child together.

Slaton and Halterman, who met in high school, married in 2019 after dating for several years prior to their reality show.

Slaton and Halterman's crumbling relationship is set to play a big role in the upcoming season of their TLC reality series 1000-Lb Sisters, according to a promo released earlier this month.

1000-lb. Sisters debuted on TLC in January 2020 and chronicles the daily lives of sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, as well as their respective journeys with weight loss. Slaton and Halterman's relationship was regularly featured as part of the series.

