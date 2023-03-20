'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Michael Halterman Files for Divorce
It's over for 1000-lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton and her husband, Michael Halterman.
Halterman, 40, filed for divorce from Slaton, 35, less than one year after they welcomed their second child together, according to Us Weekly. ET has reached out for confirmation.
According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Halterman filed for divorce from the reality star on March 13 in Kentucky.
The now-former couple welcomed their second child, son Glenn, in July 2022.
Slaton expressed elation over their new bundle of joy in a statement to Today at the time: “The wait is finally over... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman. The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”
They also are parents to their first son, Gage, who was born in November 2020.
Slaton and Halterman, who met in high school, married in 2019 after dating for several years prior to their reality show.
1000-lb. Sisters debuted on TLC in January 2020 and chronicles the daily lives of sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, as well as their respective journeys with weight loss. Slaton and Halterman's relationship was regularly featured as part of the series, which is currently airing its fourth season.
