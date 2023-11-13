A new season of 1,000-Lb. Sisters is almost here, and big changes are coming for stars Tammy and Amy Slaton.

In ET's exclusive first look at the dramatic new season, Tammy is getting out of rehab after a long 14-month stay, but the good news of her departure is met with some personal emotional chaos.

Tammy's husband, Caleb Willingham, is told he has not yet been cleared to leave, as he is struggling to maintain his weight loss achievements, and Tammy says she's scared to see what might happen if he goes without him.

"I can't imagine walking out of this place without my husband," Tammy says, "But I lost almost 300 pounds, I'm ready to conquer the world!"

Her joyful reunion with her sister is seemingly short-lived, however, as Amy is struggling with her own problems, including raising two children -- Gage, 3, and Glenn, 1 -- while getting little help from her husband, Michael Halterman.

"I am very overwhelmed and stressed out, and Michael ain't doing s**t. Every aspect of my life is chaotic because I don't have no support," Amy laments through tears. "I feel like I'm at my breaking point."

Meanwhile, Tammy's concern for her husband's health is made worse when he reveals to her during a phone call that he's put on more weight.

"It bothers me that he's backsliding," Tammy emotionally admits. "I don't know if he has the strength to do this on his own."

As the trailer comes to a close, Tammy prophetically states, "I didn’t know, coming home, the world was going to fall apart."

Unfortunately, Caleb died in July, shortly after the scenes featured in the first-look trailer were filmed. He was 40. No cause of death has officially been announced.

Tammy and Caleb met in 2022 while at a weight loss center in Ohio. They got engaged just weeks after meeting.

The new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

