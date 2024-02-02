Tammy Slaton is coping with a devastating loss in the season finale of TLC's 1000-Lb Sisters. The 37-year-old reality star's husband, Caleb Willingham, died in a seemingly unexpected tragedy.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip for next Tuesday's episode, Tammy's older half-brother, Chris Combs, and sister, Amanda Halterman, react to the shocking news that Caleb has died.

"It don't seem real," Chris says as he and Amanda drive.

"It don't. It really don't," Amanda agrees. "I wouldn't wish this type of s**t on nobody, my worst enemy or no one else's enemy."

Chris shares his candid reaction to the news, adding, "When I heard that Caleb had passed away, I was like, 'Oh, dear Jesus.' It's really sad. He was a really great guy, and I'm just devastated for Tammy. Being a widow at 36, that's something that just don't sit right with the soul."

TLC

The episode will feature Tammy getting the news of her husband's death, with TLC noting that "her whole world is turned upside down, and her family rallies behind her in support."

Tammy and Caleb met at a weight loss center in 2022. They got engaged just weeks after meeting and went down the aisle shortly after.

Tammy has been candid on social media about her grieving process, even sharing videos of herself crying on camera.

"I hate getting on here and everybody seeing me like this," Tammy said in a video over the summer where she was visibly crying.

"I'm having stages of grief," she continued. "Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do."

The cause of death is unknown, though Tammy shared that the cause of death is "really personal."

1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

