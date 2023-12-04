Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham had a real love -- but needed a little privacy.

In an exclusive clip from the season 5 premiere episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the couple who found romance inside a weight loss center in Ohio, are living the newlywed dream -- sort of.

Caleb lies in a bed and tells Tammy that he can't wait to get out of the facility and get home so that he can have some private quality time with his new wife and wake up in the same bed.

"It's been two months since I got married," Tammy says in a side interview. "I'm really happy with Caleb," she gushes. "He's the best thing that has ever ... possibly happened to me."

However, their romance comes with limitations, as Tammy explains that the facility won't let her and Caleb sleep in the same bed, due to "safety reasons."

"It's like our first apartment," Tammy says as the camera shows her and Caleb in the same room, in two different beds. "Still kinda feel like roommates."

Back in the room, Caleb isn't letting the slight distance get in his way, as he jokes Tammy has a "ride coming."

Tammy continues to gloat about her love and the level of comfort she feels around her man.

"I love spending time with Caleb," she says. "He's someone that I'm comfortable with. I mean, if I'm farting in front of him, that says a lot. I'll burp in front of you all day long, but to pass gas? That's magical."

Caleb loves it.

"Everybody tells me that Tammy and I are such a cute couple," Caleb says in his own interview. "In my opinion, we're the type of couple who makes people sick."

After telling each other how much they love each other, things get serious as Tammy reveals that their lack of privacy due to people coming in and out of the room to assist them with living, and being in the facility, is a challenge.

"I think one of the hardest parts about being newlyweds and in a facility," Tammy says as she becomes emotional, "is, the privacy. Not only I mean, people don't knock. But every time we turn around there's somebody there."

Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters will document Tammy's life outside of the weight loss center and marriage to Caleb, which her family found as a shock due to the quick nature of their romance.

Sadly, Tammy announced on July 1 that Caleb had died at the age of 40. It's unclear if his death will be featured on the upcoming season.

1000 Lb. Sisters airs Dec. 12 on TLC.

