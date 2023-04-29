Jack Nicholson is back where he belongs, in the house that Kobe built sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game!

The Oscar-winning actor made a rare public appearance Friday night for Game 6 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. It was his first Lakers game since the 2021 season opener on Oct. 19, 2021. It was such a treat to see Jack return to a game that even Lakers star LeBron James walked over to the actor and greeted him ahead of the pivotal game.

Ditto for Larry David, who got up off his own courtside seat and walked across the court to shake Nicholson's hand. Cameras caught the brief but sweet moment. According to reports, David was sitting in the same seat where he tripped Shaquille O'Neil for a season 1 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Nicholson attended the game with his son, Ray, and grandson, Duke, who all got a kick out of the jumbotron tribute to Nicholson at Crypto.com Arena. The video montage featured Nicholson in The Shining and then as the iconic Joker character in Batman. The camera then zeroed in on Nicholson in his seat. After letting out his trademark grin, the crowd roared.

The outing comes just weeks after the legendary actor was seen for the first time in 18 months hanging out on his balcony at his Beverly Hills home.

Numerous outlets reported Nicholson looked disheveled, but on Friday night he looked quite spry, dressed in baggy burgundy sweats and a checkered blazer over a black dress shirt.

By the way, the Lakers trounced the Grizzlies, 125-85, to advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs.

