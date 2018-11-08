At 81 years old, Jack Nicolson is still a diehard Lakers fan.

The Oscar-winning actor was spotted sitting courtside as the Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. At his side was his 26-year-old son, Ray Nicholson, who is also an actor. The Lakers ended up winning 114-110.

The Hollywood icon sported an all-black ensemble, including a black jacket and black shoes, for the game. He even brought along a small pair of binoculars to help him take in the event.

Like his front row seat at the Academy Awards, Nicholson has been a fixture at Lakers games for years.

While he hasn’t acted since 2010’s How Do You Know, it certainly doesn’t mean the demand for his magnetic onscreen charisma has depreciated.

The now-disgraced comedian Louis C.K. revealed in 2016 that he pushed hard to have Nicholson star in his web series, Horace and Pete. The Departed star turned the comic down in the most charmingly perfunctory way.

"My phone rings," recalled C.K. on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, via The Hollywood Reporter. "Jack comes on and he says, 'I just wanted you to know the writing is terrific, but I'm not gonna do it ... You know what I did today? I went out to the tree in my yard and I sat under it and I read a book. And when I was done, I went back inside.'"

Nevertheless, it’s a solid bet that he’ll be spied courtside at a Lakers game again someday soon.

