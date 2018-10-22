You already knew that Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul and Brandon Ingram were ejected following the brawl between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers that went down at Staples Center on Saturday night -- but did you know that Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis was also tossed as a result of the fight?

Kiedis and several of his RHCP bandmates are avid Lakers fans and can often be spotted courtside at games in Los Angeles, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he was in attendance for Saturday's highly anticipated game against Houston. But after the fourth quarter's saliva-launching, eye-poking, punch-throwing fracas, Kiedis got a little too passionate in support of his hometown team.

As Paul was escorted off the floor by security, Kiedis could be seen yelling at the veteran point guard before eventually flipping someone the bird. It was a bizarre scene -- one that featured a rock icon basically acting like a crazed child. Staples Center security had to intervene and hold Kiedis back as he went on his tirade. Ultimately, they also handed him an early exit for his troubles.

Anthony Kiedis got ejected from the Lakers game last night, and it looks like he was wearing a disguise pic.twitter.com/Oqd5DwRgk7 — Boys & Gurleys In America (@CTowersCBS) October 21, 2018

Anthony Kiedis and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on Oct. 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Rondo, Paul and Ingram were all suspended as a result of the fight, so hopefully Kiedis was able to escape the situation without any supplemental discipline or Scar Tissue. He was sent to the Otherside of the arena's walls, but let's just hope both sides can just forget about this incident and consider it water...Under The Bridge.

This article was originally published by CBS Sports on Oct. 22, 2018 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

