Herrre's Johnny! And it's good to have him back courtside.

The 81-year-old Hollywood legend was spotted out at the Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center on Monday night, where he and 26-year-old son Ray cheered on their team against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

While the home team, without star player LeBron James, ultimately fell to Steph Curry and the Warriors, Nicholson was all smiles as he appeared to be enjoying his favorite pastime.

Nicholson, a season ticket holder for four decades, has long been a staple at Lakers games, though he has largely receded from public life in recent years. Still, earlier this season, Nicholson and his son were also in their seats to watch the Lakers, in a winning effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

During the outing, Nicholson also posed for a pic with Manny Pacquiao, fresh off the 40-year-old professional boxer's first return to the ring since 2016 over the weekend, where he won in a unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Check out the gallery below for more stars who love sports.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Jack Nicholson and Son Ray Sit Courtside to Cheer on LA Lakers

Sonja Morgan Reveals Another Famous Ex After Jack Nicholson Confession -- She Dated Owen Wilson, Too!

Jay Z, Jack Nicholson, Kanye West and More Stars Attend Kobe Bryant's Final NBA Game