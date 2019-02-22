New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with the solicitation of a prostitute, Jupiter police say according to CBS Miami. The charges stem from a months-long investigation into a massage parlor.



"We're as equally stunned as anyone else," said police during a Friday morning news conference. They also said they have video evidence capturing the sex act.

Kraft's name is on the list of 25 people who will face charges in connection to a crackdown on human trafficking and spa sex acts.

Police say Kraft will receive a notice in the mail if he lives in Palm Beach County. Outside the county, Kraft would receive a warrant for his arrest.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Feb. 22, 2019 at 12:09 p.m. ET.

