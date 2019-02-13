The New England Patriots got jokes!

The NFL, and six-time winning, football team's official Twitter shared a hilarious parody post of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" single artwork, celebrating their Super Bowl win two weeks after the championship game.

"Soundtrack of the week 🎶," the team's Twitter wrote on Tuesday alongside an edited photo of the singer's promo for one of her latest tracks. Instead of seven rings, the pic was altered to read "6 rings" in honor of their record-tying sixth Super Bowl win (13-3) against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 8.

Soundtrack of the week 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lkWv5mlayW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 12, 2019

The Patriots' win came a year after they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Grande has yet to comment on the silly post.

Meanwhile, "7 Rings" was the second single from Grande's new album, Thank U, Next. Some of the song's lyrics seem to relate Grande's recent headline-grabbing private life drama -- especially with lines like, "Been through some bad s**t, I should be a sad b**ch/ Who woulda thought it'd turn me into a savage?" and the particularly timely lyrics, "Wearing a ring but ain't gonna be no missus/ bought matching diamonds for six of my b**ches/ I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches/ Think retail therapy's my new addiction."

Even the seemingly materialistic chorus, "I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it," gives the impression that there's more to the lavish visuals and opulent imagery than fans might appreciate upon first viewing.

