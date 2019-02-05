Tom Brady is sharing his latest NFL Championship win with his kiddos!



On Tuesday, the New England Patriots quarterback was the main event on the team’s victory parade through Boston, and by his side was his 11-year-old son, Jack, 9-year-old son, Benjamin, and 6-year-daughter, Vivian, who helped their world-famous pops mark the big occasion.



Throughout the parade, Vivian helped her dad hold up the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy while sporting Patriots gear. At other points, Jack joined his father in waving at the crowd as they road the “GOAT boat,” as in Greatest of All Time. A fitting nickname for their duck boat.

Michael Dwyer/AP/Shutterstock

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

At another point in the parade, Vivian was spied holding a sign that read, “GOAT > RAM” with animal silhouettes. But she took it a step further, crossing out the picture of the ram with a red marker.



Although Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, decided to skip the victory parade, there’s no doubt that she’s also celebrating the win. On Monday, she posted a photo of herself with her hubby after the 13-3 win over Los Angeles with a touching message.



“What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love!” she wrote. “Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never ceases to amaze me. We love you!”

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Check out more details on the festivities surrounding the Super Bowl down below.



