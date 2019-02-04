News

Tom Brady Kisses Gisele Bundchen, Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Kids: Sweet Pics

By Rachel McRady‍
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady now has six Super Bowl wins under his belt. The 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback helped bring the team to victory at Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII, and his family was right there by his side to help him celebrate. 

After the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3, Brady’s supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and his three children, John, 11, Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6, all rushed the field to embrace him. 

Bundchen, 38, was all smiles as she gave her husband of almost 10 years a loving kiss. Brady hoisted his daughter up in a post-game interview as she cheered him on while wearing a bedazzled Brady jersey. 

The football star also posted a post-game video to his Instagram, which featured himself and teammate Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski dancing to Eminem’s “Without Me.” 

Brady captioned the video “THE W.” 

THE W.

