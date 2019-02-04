Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Celebrates His Super Bowl Victory

Though they’re no longer together, Bridget Moynahan is willing congratulate her ex Tom Brady on his historic Super Bowl win on Sunday.



On Sunday, night she tweeted: “Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots thinking @Edelman11 #MVP.”

Although it's minimal, she linked to both the Patriots and TB12, the title of Brady's book exploring his method to success.



The 47-year-old model and actress dated the New England Patriots quarterback from 2004 to 2006, at which point Brady only had 3 Super Bowl championships under his belt. The former couple share an 11-year-old son, John.

On Sunday, the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback claimed his sixth, after he and the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3 in hard-fought matchup in Atlanta.



Afterward, the 41-year-old and his current ladylove, wife Gisele Bundchen, celebrated on the field with a kiss after she and their two children, Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6, rushed out to hug him.



"What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes to amaze me. We love you!" she later captioned photos of them together after the game.

