As Katy Perry makes her way through her final episodes of American Idol, things are bound to get emotional. But on Monday night's live show, it was next level, with the judge frequently tearing up over the performances of the Top 7.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 39-year-old pop star after the show, where she gave some insight into what made her get choked up so regularly throughout the episode.

"What you don't know is I'm extremely, emotionally invested in these contestants," she told ET. "I'm about to start my period and also we filmed at Disneyland until 2 (a.m.) last night and then it was an hour drive home. So all those things combined, I will cry if you say any word."

Perry earned some bragging rights during Monday's episode, winning the judge's song selection contest for the third year in a row.

The Top 8 perform one of three songs secretly selected by Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who are each competing for most songs chosen on American Idol. - Disney/Eric McCandless

"I don't know how the guys do it, maybe I do and I'm not allowed to say it on camera. But for me, my process is I think about it for weeks," she said, calling out her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. "I just care so much. I study so much. I'm emotionally invested in their growth."

As for Richie, he teased Perry while speaking to ET, telling his fellow judge, "You still have a couple more shows to say you were just kidding. If you were just kidding, no feelings hurt, but just come on back and join us!"

New episodes of American Idol air Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

