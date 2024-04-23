Katy Perry wants to make one thing very clear to her longtime love, Orlando Bloom -- she's very impressed.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 39-year-old pop star after Monday's live American Idol episode about Bloom's extreme new adventure show, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge.

Perry, who shares 3-year-old Daisy Dove with her 47-year-old fiancé, admitted that the daring show -- which features Bloom deep sea diving, free rock climbing and skydiving -- definitely ups her blood pressure.

"Oh my gosh, I was like, I need a ginger ale. My stomach was turning!" Perry told ET of the time period where Bloom was filming. "Every time he called me I was just thanking god. At the end of the day he gives me a call when they're shooting those things. It was like, 'There it is! It's his number.'"

Katy Perry attends the American Idol season 22 top 10 event at The Aster on April 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Monica Schipper/Getty Images

And she wants her man to know that he doesn't have to keep pushing himself to impress her.

"I can't stop him, and I just want to let him know, honey, I'm impressed and I'm proud of you," she quipped, looking straight at the camera. "I'm so impressed with you. Please don't ever do this again. If that was all to impress me, you did it. Now stop."

ET also spoke with Bloom earlier this month ahead of the release of the show about Perry's support throughout the process.

"It's so encouraging… we're both, I think, cheerleaders for each other," Bloom said of Perry. "She definitely pushes me to be the best version of myself and we both hold each other accountable as best we can."

Orlando Bloom rock climbing in Orlando Bloom: To the Edge - Peacock

The pair, who have been together nearly 10 years, continue to show up for one another.

"That's part of what works for us as a couple, trying to evolve," he shared. "Her support was obviously immensely important and always is."

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. Orlando Bloom: To the Edge streams on Peacock.

