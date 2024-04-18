Orlando Bloom is feeling supported by Katy Perry and he's not afraid to show it.

Talking with ET's Nischelle Turner, the 47-year-old Lord of the Rings star said that he had his fiancée's full support as he filmed Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, a new series that follows him taking on extreme sports and activities like deep sea diving, free rock climbing and skydiving.

"It's so encouraging… we're both, I think, you know, cheerleaders for each other," Bloom said of Perry, 39, standing by him the whole time. "She definitely pushes me to be the best version of myself and we both hold each other accountable as best we can."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom - Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor went on to add that it is their unwavering support of the other person, even in periods of growth and change, that he thinks contributes to why their nearly 10-year relationship is a perfect match.

"That's part of what, you know, works for us as a couple, trying to evolve," he shared. "Her support was, you know, obviously immensely important and always is."

Perry and Bloom kiss at the Variety Power of Women event - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Late last year, Bloom returned the favor to his fiancée by showing up to support her as she performed her final show in a nearly two-year residency in Las Vegas. He was seen in the crowd dancing along with their 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, as Perry sang emotionally.

"To my partner, Orlando," Perry said at one point in the show, offering heartfelt words of gratitude. "For being an incredible support system [and] an amazing father. I love you."

Perry's support of Bloom's latest endeavor required a little bit more faith, however -- or possibly just blissful unawareness. Bloom told ET that when it came to some of the more risky challenges he took on during filming -- activities like wingsuiting and free diving -- the "Hot & Cold" singer may not have completely realized what he was doing.

"I think, in some way, she maybe didn't fully grasp quite what extreme I was going to," Bloom said with a laugh.

The pair, who met in January 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party and began dating shortly after, got engaged in 2019 on Valentine's Day. Since then, they have settled into their five-year engagement by becoming parents to their daughter, Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The actor was previously married to Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013 and they share 12-year-old son Flynn.

He says his two children played a major role in his decision to make the new series and, in turn, to challenge himself physically and mentally.

"One hundred percent," Bloom said when asked if he was motivated to show Daisy and Flynn the importance of facing fears. "Daisy's only three and a half, but she did see some clips of me and she was like, 'Daddy's flying,'… And she used to say, 'Daddy's an airplane,' you know it was like, 'Daddy fly!'"

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 'Carnival Row' premiere - Getty Images

In his new Peacock show, the self-proclaimed "adventure enthusiast" and "thrill seeker" puts his physical and mental strength and toughness to the test via a series of daunting (and sometimes death-defying) stunts. Fortunately, the Gran Turismo star made it out alive and mostly unscathed thanks to experts in each field he entered who guided him along the way.

Bloom shared that in addition to his desire to be a role model for his son and daughter, he was inspired to film the show thanks to "a culmination of things" including the desire to get outside of his own comfort zone and push his "remarkable body" to the limit.

"I think we all have fears in life, we all have the edge of what is comfortable and for one person it may be, you know, a social environment they're just not comfortable with and for someone else, it may be just getting outside," the Kingdom of Heaven actor said.

He added, "For me, it happened to be, you know, some kind of mad, extreme sort of sports."

While viewers will get to see him tackle each extreme activity episode by episode and look awesome doing it, he said that while he may "look cool as a cucumber," he was having "mental explosions" the entire time.

Watch the trailer for Orlando Bloom: To the Edge in the player below:

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge premieres April 18 on Peacock.

