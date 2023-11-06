Katy Perry's daughter stole the show at the singer's final performance of her Las Vegas residency show, Play. On Saturday, among a star-studded crowd that included Céline Dion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Daisy Dove made her first public appearance in adorable fashion.

"Daisy! I love you so much," Perry said on stage in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter). "You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here."

The three-year-old was joined by her dad, Orlando Bloom. She wore a sweet Minnie Mouse-style red dress with white polka dots, covering her ears and blonde hair with a pair of pink headphones.

"I'm gonna sing this next song, I think you know it, OK?" Perry continued, gearing up to perform her 2008 hit single, "Hot n Cold."

"Mommy was a little bit wild back then," the songstress joked.

Katy Perry on stage during her Las Vegas residency

At one point, Bloom was spotted dancing with Daisy in his arms as Perry performed "Chained to the Rhythm." Bloom, 46, and Perry, 39, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

"To my partner, Orlando," Perry said at one point in the show, offering heartfelt words of gratitude. "For being an incredible support system [and] an amazing father. I love you."

Through tears, she went on to open up about becoming a mother and how it helped shape the creative direction of Play.

"I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove," she said, becoming emotional. "When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free. Cause never forget love is and will always be the key."

Perry's final bow at Resorts World Theater comes nearly two years after she debuted the Play residency in December 2021.

Later that night, Perry and Bloom headed over across the street to the XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas, where they partied and celebrated until around 3 a.m. with shots of tequila and jumping in the DJ booth with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.

At one point, in video obtained from the festivities, Perry asked the DJ duo to play "that song with Halsey" (meaning their 2016 collaboration "Closer"), and then all four of them sang along to a remix the Chainsmokers did of Perry's 2010 megahit, "Firework."

The memorable night came shortly after Perry celebrated her 39th birthday in October with her fellow American Idol judges and ET's Denny Directo. The "Dark Horse" singer confirmed that she'd be with her family, but keeping things "so low-key." Next year, however, will likely be a different story.

"For 40, I already planned three years ago," Perry told ET. "I'm asking for it all!"

