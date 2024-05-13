It's the end of an era, and Katy Perry plans to go out with a bang! As the 39-year-old pop star prepares to exit American Idol after next week's finale, she served some Disney magic on Sunday's show, dressing as Cinderella with an epic transformation.

"I just feel like this whole time has been a true Cinderella story," Perry dishes to ET's Denny Directo, who was dressed as Perry's very own Fairy Godmother.

As for her plans for the show's upcoming finale, Perry tells ET it will involve a bit of booze.

"I'm gonna stay present and take it all in and then have a little after-party and Luke [Bryan] and I will finally drink. After seven years, we'll really drink," Perry quips of her fellow judge.

Luke Bryan also opened up to ET about getting ready to say his on-camera goodbyes to Perry.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in February 2024 episode of 'American Idol.' - Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

"It will be emotional. We've had, gosh, seven years, spending so much time together," Bryan admits. "Me and her and Lionel, we've all leaned on each other… It'll be a little tough knowing that she's not going to be there."

Perry, Bryan, and Lionel Richie have co-starred as judges on the revamped Idol for the last seven years. Perry even shared a touching video of herself sharing with her fellow judges that she was pregnant with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in honor of Mother's Day.

"I was really honored that she posted that," Bryan tells ET. "What was really sweet was the emotions of me and Lionel. It was all genuine and real, so happy for her."

Perry is leaving the ABC music competition to focus on her other work, specifically KP6 — her rumored upcoming album. The show has yet to announce her celebrity replacement.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

