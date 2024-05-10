Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest are teasing American Idol's upcoming "Disney Night" show with a heartwarming -- and super friendly -- rendition of "You've Got a Friend in Me."

In an ET exclusive clip, the lovable foursome show off their pipes -- and goofy side! -- while taking a stroll on California Adventure's streets before they saunter over to the famed Pixar Pier. Bryan and Richie kick things off near Buena Vista Street in a performance that would surely make Randy Newman proud.

Perry, donning a Mickey and Minnie Mouse blouse, then pops into the frame adding her angelic vocals before Seacrest literally pops out of nowhere to join the rendition. "You've Got a Friend in Me" is the theme song from the 1995 Disney/Pixar animated film, Toy Story. It was nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The track is also a fixture in the franchise's three popular sequels.

After spraying each other with a Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Bubble Wand, the group hands their belongings to Richie, who, sadly, is forced to watch the rest of them jump on the iconic Incredicoaster. Richie and Bryan, however, soon get payback after they plant their Dole Whip ice cream all over Perry's face.

It's an adorable way to kick off Disney Night, which will feature country superstar Kane Brown as guest mentor. The top five -- comprised of Abi Carter, Emmy Russell, Jack Blocker, Triston Harper and Will Moseley -- will perform two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook at Walt Disney World for a shot at next week's season 22 finale and to be among the final top three.

Disney Night is the penultimate episode and also a rather sad reminder that fans are inching closer to Perry's final show as judge.

Perry is leaving the singing competition series after seven seasons. As for the reason why, she told ET back in April that she's "just trying to make space for other things."

"It's not like me ending this show means I'm going to retire on an island," she quipped, "even though that would be fabulous. I'm gonna go to work."

With her final show is fast approaching, Perry joked she's preparing for her emotional state.

"I am always emotional on finale," she told ET, "but gosh when this finale comes, I better just tape the false lashes to my face."

American Idol's "Disney Night" airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT: