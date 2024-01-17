Prince William's husbandly duties are coming before his royal ones in the wake of his wife Kate Middleton's recent hospitalization.

As ET previously reported, the Princess of Wales has been hospitalized after undergoing a successful abdominal surgery.

ET understands that the undisclosed issue was non-cancerous.

A source also tells ET that Prince William has canceled several engagements to be at his wife's side.

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace released a statement, sharing that Middleton was admitted to The London Clinic for surgery on Tuesday.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The palace went on to share the Middleton "appreciates the interest" that this news will bring, but adds, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

The palace noted that it will only provide details on Middleton's medical condition moving forward if the information is "significant."

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," the statement concluded.

Middleton shares three children with William -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. With all of her pregnancies, the princess suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition which causes severe vomiting during pregnancy. It is unknown if that condition has anything to do with the abdominal surgery Middleton recently underwent. William is next in line to the throne as his father, King Charles III, replaced his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, following her death in September 2022.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Coincidentally, Charles is also currently hospitalized, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday. The 75-year-old British monarch is seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement read. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

As for King Charles' upcoming schedule, a royal source tells ET, "His Majesty had a series of meetings and events planned at Dumfries House tomorrow and Friday, which are now being postponed on doctor’s advice. Guests, including foreign dignitaries and members of the Cabinet, were due to travel and so they needed to make people aware of the situation."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

ET has learned that Buckingham Palace does not expect that Counsellors of State will be needed at the time of the surgery. According to the Royal website, Counsellors of State are typically appointed in the event that the king cannot perform his official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad.

Middleton's last public appearance took place when she joined the royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camila, at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church. Earlier this month, Middleton celebrated her 42nd birthday.

