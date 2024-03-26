The royal family lost its matriarch when Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, however, the branches of the Windsor family tree have grown quickly in recent years, even as the family has faced several scandals and heath scares.

The House of Windsor is now headed, of course, by King Charles III, who succeeded his mother when he was crowned in May 2023. Queen Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, as well as the world's longest-reigning queen regnant and female head of state, leaving big shoes to fill.

Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1947, whereupon he relinquished his Greek and Danish titles to become Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, adopting the surname Mountbatten from his maternal grandparents. They reigned together until Philip's death in April 2021 and had four children together -- Charles' siblings and their children and grandchildren all stand in line to the British throne.

Now, the line of succession is led by Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, who took over the Wales title when Charles ascended the throne. If and when William succeeds his father, Kate will be the first true Queen of England since Queen Elizabeth II -- as Charles' wife, Camilla, technically is titled Queen Consort.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

Here's a closer look at the current British royal family, including the king and his siblings, and all their children and grandchildren.

King Charles III (b. 1948)

King Charles succeeded his mother following her death and the end of her 70-year reign. He was crowned king on May 6, 2023, and is currently married to Queen Camilla, the queen consort. Charles was previously married to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and they had two children.

Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis post for their 2023 Christmas card. - @joshshinner/Instagram/princeandprincessofwales

Henry, Duke of Sussex (b. 1984) -- fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry wed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex , in May 2018, and they have two children. Prince Archie of Sussex (b. 2019) - sixth in line to the throne. Princess Lilibet of Sussex (b. 2021) - seventh in line to the throne.

Prince Harry Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. - Alexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Anne, Princess Royal (b. 1950)

Queen Elizabeth's second child and only daughter, and 17th in line to the throne, Princess Anne is currently married to Sir Timothy James Hamilton Laurence. She was previously married to Captain Mark Anthony Peter Phillips, and they had two children.

Peter Mark Andrew Phillips (b. 1977) -- 18th in line to the throne, Peter has two children with Autumn Kelly, to whom he was married from 2008-2021. Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips (b. 2010) - 19th in line to the throne. Isla Elizabeth Phillips (b. 2012) - 20th in line to the throne.



Mike Tindall attends Easter services with daughters Isla and Savannah on March 29, 2022. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Zara Tindall (b. 1981) -- 21st in line to the throne, Zara has three children with husband Mike Tindall. Mia Grace Tindall (b. 2014) - 22nd in line to the throne. Lena Elizabeth Tindall (b. 2018) - 23rd in line to the throne. Lucas Philip Tindall (b. 2021) - 24th in line to the throne.



Zara and Mike Tindall, along with daughters Mia and Lena, attend 2023 Easter services at Windsor Castle. - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Andrew, Duke of York (b. 1960)

Queen Elizabeth's third child and eighth in line to the throne, Prince Andrew was married to Sarah, Duchess of York, from 1986-96 and they have two children.

Princess Beatrice of York (b. 1988) -- ninth in line to the throne, Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, and they have one child. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi (b. 2021) - 10th in line to the throne.



Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie of York (b. 1990) -- 11th in line to the throne, Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 and they have two children. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank (b. 2021) - 12th in line to the throne. Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank (b. 2023) - 13th in line to the throne.



Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2024. - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (b. 1964)

Queen Elizabeth's fourth child and 14th in line to the throne, Prince Edward married Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in 1999 and they have two children.

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (b. 2003) -- 16th in line to the throne.

James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex (b. 2007) -- 15th in line to the throne.

Prince Edward poses with his family at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

