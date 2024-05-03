Understandably so, Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'going through hell' amid the Princess of Wales' battle with cancer, so says one of the couple's fashion designers.

Amaia Arrieta, the designer behind the luxury children's label Amaia London, spoke with The Telegraph and offered some insight into what the couple's going through at this moment. Arrieta is stuck between a rock and a hard place, because on the one hand she enjoys seeing the royal children wearing her designs, but it's tough to have joy given what the royal couple's going through.

"Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look," Arrieta told the outlet. "I'm heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell. I hope they will be back. It's really personal."

Arrieta's remark comes just days after the Prince of Wales offered a health update, albeit a brief one, on his wife during a recent visit to Tyne, England. While visiting a new center dedicated to help men experiencing suicidal crisis in the region, William was surrounded by two women draped in British flags who asked about Kate's wellbeing.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. - Getty

"All doing well," the future king of England responded before complimenting one of the women's badges on her shirt.

On March 22, Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. She did not disclose the form of cancer. Kate, however, had revealed that, following her abdominal surgery, it had been thought the procedure turned out to be non-cancerous but tests conducted after her surgery showed doctors "found cancer had been present."

She added, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton during a Christmas portrait shoot. - Instagram

In her statement, Kate also shared why the couple decided to wait to tell their children -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6 -- about her cancer diagnosis.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louie in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK," she shared in the announcement. "As I said to them, I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you."

RELATED CONTENT: