Prince Harry is practically persona non grata within the royal family, and King Charles III handing Prince William a new military role is just the latest clue.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET that William -- and not Harry -- being appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a "slap in the face" to the Duke of Sussex, particularly because it was Harry -- and not William -- who served several tours on the frontlines with the army in Afghanistan.

"For many years he served two tours in Afghanistan," Nicholl tells ET. "You know, the timing is curious. I think many people will see that as a bit of a snub, really, from the palace, and perhaps a little bit of a poke in the ribs to Prince Harry."

The timing being that the announcement came just hours after Harry arrived in the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which Harry founded for wounded veterans.

"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl adds. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family. So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant. And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."

Perhaps adding salt to the wound is the fact that Harry will not be seeing his father during his trip to the U.K. due to His Majesty's full plate.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," a spokesperson for Harry told ET. "The duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Harry has yet to publicly react to Charles handing William the new military role. But a source close to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, was quoted in the royal book, Finding Freedom, that being stripped of his honorary military appointments after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 proved to be "a tough pill to swallow, and one that has been the most painful for Meghan to witness him go through."

