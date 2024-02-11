Young Sheldon isn't so young anymore.

Iain Armitage, the titular star of the Big Bang Theory prequel series, and his castmates recently welcomed ET's Denny Directo to set as they filmed the upcoming seventh and final season of the CBS comedy series.

Armitage, who was just nine when he was cast -- after a starring turn in Big Little Lies -- will turn 16 this summer and reflected on what it's been like to grow up on set.

"Incredible -- so much fun. I had a great time," he raved. "It's weirdly normal to me, because I've been doing it for so long. It's something I kind of realized, that this is such an incredible and weird thing that I get to do... We're really lucky."

For the actor and his on-screen siblings -- Montana Jordan, who plays older brother Georgie, and Raegan Revord, who plays twin sister Missy -- the series has been a formative experience that made them feel like real-life family.

"I don't think you can wrap up a seven-year experience that has been as wonderful as this," Armitage reflected. "Every single person that works here, every cast member, every crew member, works so hard. [They're] so dedicated to what they do. They're so funny and they really feel like family."

"We have a photo of me, Montana, and Raegan meeting for the first time," he recalled. "She's piggy backing on Montana, [I'm] like, thumbs up, all goofy -- it's such a kind of fun dynamic that we've always had and we have to this day."

And, of course, he has a special connect to Annie Potts, who plays Sheldon's "Meemaw," Connie.

"Ms. Annie Potts is one of the coolest people I've ever gotten to work with or know," Armitage marveled. "I'm always going to be her 'Moon Pie.'"

There are bound to be some big emotions as the series comes to a close, though the young actor admitted that he has yet to shed a tear during the production of the final season.

"I think about half the people are still in denial," he admitted. "That last week, we're gonna be flooding more than we are with the rain today. And also I'm not gonna have my makeup team to make me look pretty anymore, so it's gonna be pimples and tears, pimples and tears, all the way down."

For Armitage and his co-stars, getting to be part of the Big Bang universe for seven seasons of Young Sheldon has been an unforgettable experience.

"I don't think any words can do it justice," he shared, "It's been so much fun. It's so cool and kind of a perfect storm."

"I know that's the cheesiest thing to say," he added with a laugh. "Call me parmesan."

Young Sheldon's seventh and final season premieres Feb. 15 on CBS.

