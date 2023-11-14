'Young Sheldon' To End With Season 7

CBS' hit comedy Young Sheldon will officially end after season 7.

On Tuesday, the network announced that the show -- which is a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory -- returns to air in Februrary and will conclude in May with a one-hour series finale.

The series aired its first episode in 2017 and stars Iain Armitage, Annie Potts, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord. Jim Parsons -- who played the original Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory -- also lends his voice to the show as the narrator.

Young Sheldon follows the lovable and pragmatic mathematician Sheldon Cooper (Armitage) throughout his early years in Texas alongside his chaotic and hilarious family. The show quickly became a hit for CBS and after season 6, stands at 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes among viewers.

"As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, YOUNG SHELDON proved lightning can strike twice," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a release announcing the end of the show.

To this day, The Big Bang Theory -- which ran from 2007 to 2019 -- remains one of CBS' most watched and well-revered shows of all time. At the height of its run in season 7, the show averaged a whopping 20.4 million viewers per episode, according to ratings data.

"It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start," Reisenbach continued.

She also went on to thank the cast and creative crew -- including executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre -- for bringing the beloved show to life.

The trio of executive producers also shared a statement upon news of the show's ending, calling the seven-season spinoff a "wonderful experience."

"Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience," said executive producers Holland, Molaro and Lorre.

"We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire YOUNG SHELDON family, we’re excited to share this final season with you," they shared.

The first episode of season 7 will air on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. and the series will conclude on Thursday, May 16.

For more information on CBS' primetime lineup for 2024, click HERE.

RELATED CONTENT: