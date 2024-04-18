Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend wants to be left alone.

Kayla Nicole took to social media on Thursday imploring online haters to leave her alone. Nicole tweeted, "I'm unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don't expect a pat on the back for it either."

She continued, "Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for 'yall' (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone."

The message comes hours ahead of Kelce's superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, dropping her highly anticipated 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Nicole dated Kelce on and off from 2017 until May 2022. After the Kansas City Chiefs star and Midnights singer went public with their relationship last year, Swifties have been flooding Nicole's Instagram posts with Swift GIFS and rude comments. Nicole has since responded by taking to her Instagram page to speak out about the "embarrassment" and "backlash" that's come her way.

Kayla Nicole poses for a photo on the red carpet. - Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Rémy Martin

In October, at the height of Kelce and Swift taking the world by storm with their budding romance, Nicole told People she started embracing therapy following a "major breakup" and that she was focusing on her mental health. Nicole also shared an open letter on Instagram dubbed "Dear Black Girl."

Before reading the letter, Nicole shared that "it's always been really important for me to use my platform not to create division but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically."

Meanwhile, the world is anticipating Swift's latest project, which she first revealed while accepting a GRAMMY in February. Since her surprise announcement, the "Shake It Off" songstress has dropped clues and teased lyrics ahead of the album's release.

Swift also shared details about the album's "timetable," which includes a new music video set to drop Friday. The album shattered a Spotify record on Thursday when it became the most pre-saved album in the music streaming giant's history.

