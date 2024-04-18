Taylor Swift continues to break records as a singer-songwriter, this time on Spotify.

On Thursday, the music streaming platform shared that Swift's upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, has become the most pre-saved album in Spotify history with hours left to go until the project drops. The company announced the achievement in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), congratulating the 34-year-old singer on once again setting the bar for other artists and musicians.

"​On April 18th, 2024, Taylor Swift's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history. 🤍," the brand shared with their 15 million followers on X.

Spotify did not disclose who the previous record holder was or how many users have pre-saved Swift's new album.

For the "Cardigan" singer, it's just another accolade to add to the pile of seemingly endless accomplishments in her nearly two-decade-long career.

In 2010, Swift -- just 19 at the time -- became the youngest artist to ever win the Album of the Year GRAMMY for Fearless, her second studio album. A decade later, she became the first woman to ever win three AOTY statues after winning for 1989 in 2016 and Folklore in 2021.

Earlier this year, Swift made history again at the GRAMMY Awards when she took home her fourth Album of the Year trophy for her 2022 hit record, Midnights. In winning, she became the only musician to ever win four GRAMMYs in the category, beating out Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder, who each boast three awards.

That same night, Swift added two more GRAMMYs to her collection and announced The Tortured Poets Department as she accepted her 13th career trophy.

"OK, this is my 13th GRAMMY, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I’ve ever told you that," Swift quipped while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award. "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."

Swift continued, "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you."

Just one day later, Swift took to her Instagram to drop the tracklist for the album, revealing the project includes 17 songs and features Post Malone and Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine on "Fortnight" and "Florida!!" respectively.

Among the other top talked-about songs from TTPD are presumed nods to Swift's ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for more than six years before splitting in 2023. Fans were quick to speculate that "So Long, London" and "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" could be references to the end of her relationship with the British actor, 33, as they spent much of their time in the U.K. capital and she has previously talked about her boyfriends fearing they would end up the subject of a song after their love affairs came to an end.

Furthermore, it is widely believed that the album's title itself connects back to a group chat Alwyn shared with actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. In 2022, the Conversations with Friends star told Variety the trio had a text chain on WhatsApp with a name that would ultimately pique the curiosity of Swift's fans.

"It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think. It’s me, you -- and Andrew Scott started the group," he said during a conversation with Mescal.

The Tortured Poets Department, which is Swift's 11th studio album, drops at midnight EST on April 19.

