Some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can play are on sale at Amazon right now. With discounts you typically only see on Mario Day or Prime Day, these steals include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hogwarts Legacy and plenty more. If you're looking for something new to play this spring, Amazon is slashing prices on some of the biggest titles.

Shop Nintendo Switch Deals

From multi-game collections like Sonic Origins Plus to fan-favorite adventures like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, there's a little something for everyone on sale at Amazon. We even found the newly released Princess Peach: Showtime! with a few dollars shaved off. Nintendo Switch games usually cost $60, but there are titles available for as low as $25.

It's been seven years since Nintendo released the Switch and the handheld console is still one of the most popular gaming devices around. Ahead, kick off the new season with big savings on must-play Switch titles and shop all the best Nintendo Switch game deals happening at Amazon today.

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Hogwarts Legacy Amazon Hogwarts Legacy The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area. $57 $40 Shop Now

Princess Peach: Showtime! Amazon Princess Peach: Showtime! Princess Peach must save the day as she takes the spotlight in her very own game. Just released on March 22, Princess Peach: Showtime! is now on sale at Amazon. $60 $57 Shop Now

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll soar in the skies and dig underground in the biggest rendition of Hyrule to date. Follow Link as he seeks out the origin of Ganon and attempts to reconnect with Princess Zelda across time and space. New building mechanics, more extensive dungeons, and enthralling exploration make this a must-own for the Switch. $70 $56 Shop Now

Super Mario RPG Walmart Super Mario RPG Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure. Jump through a colorful world and give attacks some extra oomph in battle. $60 $49 Shop Now

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amazon Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo's gaming icons clash in this expansive fighting game. The amount of content on offer is fantastic, and you can spend hundreds of hours making your way through it. Nintendo fans will definitely get their money's worth here, as even the most obscure titles get recognition in some way.

$60 $51 Shop Now

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Amazon New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe This port from the under-appreciated Wii U has that old-school 2D Mario appeal with modern conveniences and gameplay. You can take on nine different worlds either solo or with up to three other players. That means no more taking turns swapping the controller. $60 $40 Shop Now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Amazon Animal Crossing: New Horizons Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the internet by storm with its charming and relaxed gameplay. Instead of jumping on heads or blasting your way across a battlefield, you can chill and look for the perfect piece of furniture for your house or another bug to collect. $60 $52 Shop Now

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Amazon Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze In "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze," Snowmads are freezing Donkey Kong Island. To save the island, Donkey Kong and his family have to travel across five different islands to fight foes and get to the root of the frozen madness. $60 $40 Shop Now

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Amazon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Whether you're zipping around Rainbow Road or dodging infuriating blue shells, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the pinnacle of the series. Dive in with eight local friends, race online, and choose from a vast roster of beloved Nintendo characters. $60 $40 Shop Now

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Amazon Super Mario Bros. Wonder Classic Mario side-scrolling gameplay is turned on its head with the addition of Wonder Flowers. These game-changing items trigger spectacular moments you have to see to believe. Pick from heroic Super Mario characters and power-ups to save the Flower Kingdom. $60 $52 Shop Now

Sonic Origins Plus Amazon Sonic Origins Plus Explore four classic remastered Sonic titles – Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in high-definition, with all-new opening and ending animations for each title. $40 $25 Shop Now

Luigi's Mansion 3 Amazon Luigi's Mansion 3 If you love the adventurous tone of the Mario Bros. franchise and haunted houses, then Luigi's Mansion 3 might be for you. Play as Luigi as you explore a haunted mansion to fight and capture ghosts. $60 $51 Shop Now

Super Mario Odyssey Amazon Super Mario Odyssey Take Mario on a 3D adventure through jungles, cities, and even the moon in Super Mario Odyssey. You'll have a blast chasing down Moons to unlock new levels and using Mario's trusted pal, Cappy, to take on a ton of new forms.

$60 $40 Shop Now

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection Amazon Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection Become the most feared pirate in the Caribbean in Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and then the ultimate assassin hunter in Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Enhanced features include handheld mode, HD Rumble, a touch screen interface, and motion control aiming. $40 $25 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: