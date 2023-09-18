Best Lists

The Best 2023 Halloween Costumes for Women: Barbie, 'The Little Mermaid', Taylor Swift and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
jenna ortega
Netflix
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:42 PM PDT, September 18, 2023

Get ready for spooky season with these pop culture-inspired Halloween costumes for women.

Aside from sweater weather and pumpkin spice-scented everything, one of the things we're looking forward to this fall is Halloween. For what is arguably the most fun holiday of the year, we're pulling out all the stops to make sure our 2023 Halloween costume is the best one yet.

To get you in the spooky spirit, we've pulled together some of our favorite Halloween costumes for women.

While we could just direct you to some ready-made costumes on Amazon or Party City, we took things a step further by finding clothing and accessories you can wear long after Halloween is over. Instead of throwing away your costume come November 1, these pieces can be incorporated into your everyday wardrobe.

From the Barbie movie and The Little Mermaid to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's tour outfits, there's no shortage of pop culture inspiration to pull from the past year. Below, check out some of the best women's costumes for Halloween 2023 and how to recreate them.

Roller Skating Barbie

Getty

You'll be cute and comfy come Halloween when you wear this '80s-style bodysuit and athletic shorts from Barbie's rollerskating outfit.

ComfyCamper Pink Leotard

ComfyCamper Pink Leotard
Amazon

ComfyCamper Pink Leotard

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Biker Shorts with Pockets

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Biker Shorts with Pockets
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Biker Shorts with Pockets

Epic Skates Blush Quad Roller Skates

Epic Skates Blush Quad Roller Skates
Amazon

Epic Skates Blush Quad Roller Skates

$80 $52

Shop Now

Ariel from The Little Mermaid

ET

Disney princesses are always a good Halloween costume, but the recent live-action version of The Little Mermaid makes Halle Bailey's Ariel an especially relevant idea for 2023. Mermaid tails aren't the most practical pieces for late autumn, so here's a wearable take that pays homage to the original cartoon.

Princess Polly Janea Bandeau Bikini Top

Princess Polly Janea Bandeau Bikini Top
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Janea Bandeau Bikini Top

Mango Midi Satin Skirt

Mango Midi Satin Skirt
Mango

Mango Midi Satin Skirt

$70 $40

Shop Now

Folklore Taylor Swift

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

If you want to emulate one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits without hand-bedazzling a thousand tiny crystals onto a bodysuit, just throw on a flowy dress and boom — you're the Folklore era.

Free People Plenty Of Love Maxi

Free People Plenty Of Love Maxi
Free People

Free People Plenty Of Love Maxi

IFJJ Fake Microphone

IFJJ Fake Microphone
Amazon

IFJJ Fake Microphone

Renaissance Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Replicating Beyoncé's elaborate couture outfits for her Renaissance tour is no easy feat. Instead, deck yourself out in head-to-toe silver and a dazzling cowboy hat just like the one she wore on her album cover.

Disco Ball Cowboy Hat

Disco Ball Cowboy Hat
Amazon

Disco Ball Cowboy Hat

$29 $27

Shop Now

Superdown Nellie Strapless Dress

Superdown Nellie Strapless Dress
Revolve

Superdown Nellie Strapless Dress

Ouepiano Women's Western Cowboy Embroidered Mid Calf Boots

Ouepiano Women's Western Cowboy Embroidered Mid Calf Boots
Amazon

Ouepiano Women's Western Cowboy Embroidered Mid Calf Boots

Wednesday Addams

Netflix

Our gothic queen of Halloween makes for an easy costume that you can incorporate into your fall wardrobe outside of the holiday. Just add a frown and braided pigtails and you're good to go.

Aphratti Women's Short Sleeve Peter Pan Collar Skater Dress

Aphratti Women's Short Sleeve Peter Pan Collar Skater Dress
Amazon

Aphratti Women's Short Sleeve Peter Pan Collar Skater Dress

$40 $24

Shop Now

Hanes Women's Opaque Control Top Xtemp Tights

Hanes Women's Opaque Control Top Xtemp Tights
Amazon

Hanes Women's Opaque Control Top Xtemp Tights

$12 $8

Shop Now

DREAM PAIRS Women's Mary Janes Shoe

DREAM PAIRS Women's Mary Janes Shoe
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women's Mary Janes Shoe

$50 $40

Shop Now

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy Ryan Gosling's Viral 'I Am Kenough' Hoodie from 'Barbie'

Style

Where to Buy Ryan Gosling's Viral 'I Am Kenough' Hoodie from 'Barbie'

The 14 Best Halloween Advent Calendars of 2023

Best Lists

The 14 Best Halloween Advent Calendars of 2023

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Style

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023

News

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023

The Best Halloween Buckets, Baskets and Treat Bags for Your Candy Haul

Best Lists

The Best Halloween Buckets, Baskets and Treat Bags for Your Candy Haul

The 15 Best Halloween Decorations On Sale at Amazon Right Now

Home

The 15 Best Halloween Decorations On Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Couples' Costumes for Halloween 2023

Best Lists

The Best Couples' Costumes for Halloween 2023

The Ultimate Halloween Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Decor and More

Best Lists

The Ultimate Halloween Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Decor and More

Tags: