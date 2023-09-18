Aside from sweater weather and pumpkin spice-scented everything, one of the things we're looking forward to this fall is Halloween. For what is arguably the most fun holiday of the year, we're pulling out all the stops to make sure our 2023 Halloween costume is the best one yet.

To get you in the spooky spirit, we've pulled together some of our favorite Halloween costumes for women.

While we could just direct you to some ready-made costumes on Amazon or Party City, we took things a step further by finding clothing and accessories you can wear long after Halloween is over. Instead of throwing away your costume come November 1, these pieces can be incorporated into your everyday wardrobe.

From the Barbie movie and The Little Mermaid to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's tour outfits, there's no shortage of pop culture inspiration to pull from the past year. Below, check out some of the best women's costumes for Halloween 2023 and how to recreate them.

Roller Skating Barbie

Getty

You'll be cute and comfy come Halloween when you wear this '80s-style bodysuit and athletic shorts from Barbie's rollerskating outfit.

Ariel from The Little Mermaid

ET

Disney princesses are always a good Halloween costume, but the recent live-action version of The Little Mermaid makes Halle Bailey's Ariel an especially relevant idea for 2023. Mermaid tails aren't the most practical pieces for late autumn, so here's a wearable take that pays homage to the original cartoon.

Folklore Taylor Swift

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

If you want to emulate one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits without hand-bedazzling a thousand tiny crystals onto a bodysuit, just throw on a flowy dress and boom — you're the Folklore era.

Renaissance Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Replicating Beyoncé's elaborate couture outfits for her Renaissance tour is no easy feat. Instead, deck yourself out in head-to-toe silver and a dazzling cowboy hat just like the one she wore on her album cover.

Wednesday Addams

Netflix

Our gothic queen of Halloween makes for an easy costume that you can incorporate into your fall wardrobe outside of the holiday. Just add a frown and braided pigtails and you're good to go.

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: