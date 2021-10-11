Shopping

The Best Halloween Decorations From Walmart, Etsy, Amazon and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍ and Marisa Runyon‍
etsy halloween decor 3D Printed Polyskull Bowl
PRINTERROR/Etsy

Like most of the other people spending more time at home in the last year and a half, we've gotten really into home decor. Of course, fall decor is the top priority for transforming our home offices into autumn oases, but with Oct. 31 coming up, we're also dreaming up the perfect Halloween decor. Pretty much everything we're looking for can be scooped up on the internet -- and there's nothing scary about that.

Our favorite kind of Halloween decoration is more stylish than creepy, and it gets bonus points if it's also functional (like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl). We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds at Etsy for both indoor and outdoor on Etsy along with Amazon and Walmart, including a cheeky doormat decoration that we think Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would approve of.

So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the pieces from Walmart, Etsy and Amazon below.

Sylvania Halloween Pathway Lights
Sylvania Halloween Pathway Lights
Walmart
Sylvania Halloween Pathway Lights
If you're looking for Halloween lights that are a little different that string lights, these adorable ghosts can light up the pathway leading to your house!
$19
Black Bat Halloween Wreath
Black Bat Halloween Wreath
Walmart
Black Bat Halloween Wreath
Indoors or outdoors, this bat Halloween wreath is just the right amount of spooky. 
$26
Utoimkio Halloween Decor Animated Purple Witch
Utoimkio Halloween Decor Animated Purple Witch
Walmart
Utoimkio Halloween Decor Animated Purple Witch
If you need outdoor Halloween decorations to spook the neighborhood kids, a coven of witches with glowing eyes should do the trick, you just need some treats. 
$73
Giant Glow-in-the-Dark Spider Web
Giant Glow-in-the-Dark Spider Web
Etsy
Giant Glow-in-the-Dark Spider Web
There are few things creepier than walking through glow-in-the-dark cobwebs.
$14
Way To Celebrate Animated Pumpkin Ghoul
Way To Celebrate Animated Pumpkin Ghoul
Walmart
Way To Celebrate Animated Pumpkin Ghoul
If you want to raise the heart rates of neighborhood kids with your Halloween yard decorations, an animated pumpkin ghoul is one way to do it.
$129
Hanging Witch Hat
Hanging Witch Hat
Walmart
Hanging Witch Hat
Hanging witch hats practically dare trick-or-treaters to ring your doorbell. 
$49
AISENO Halloween Decorations Scary Giant Spider
AISENO Halloween Decorations Scary Giant Spider
Amazon
AISENO Halloween Decorations Scary Giant Spider
If you're going for creepy, a giant spider is a must-have. 
$15
Cute Ghost Candle
Cute Ghost Candle Etsy
Etsy
Cute Ghost Candle
We love how you can customize a set of these adorable ghost candles by choosing your own scent and color. 
$18 AT ETSY
Halloween Bat Wall Decor
Halloween Bat Wall Decor
Etsy
Halloween Bat Wall Decor
Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black styrene bats, which come in a pack of 25 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house.
$15 AT ETSY
Halloween String Lights
Halloween String Lights
Amazon
Halloween String Lights
If you're going for cute over creepy, you can't go wrong with these pumpkin string lights. 
$15
Velvet Knit Pumpkin
Velvet Knit Pumpkin
Etsy
Velvet Knit Pumpkin
Elevate your fall decor with a custom color scheme of soft pumpkins from Etsy seller KnotYourStyleCA. 
$12 AND UP AT ETSY
Horrors in This House Welcome Mat
Horrors in This House Welcome Mat
Etsy
Horrors in This House Welcome Mat
This playfully hilarious doormat is the perfect addition to the Halloween decor for all Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans. 
$32 (REGULARLY $40) AT ETSY
LUSHVIDA Halloween Table Runner
LUSHVIDA Halloween Table Runner
Amazon
LUSHVIDA Halloween Table Runner
Bats and spider webs add a creepy touch to any Halloween buffet. 
$10
FRISTMAS Halloween Gnomes Plush Decor
FRISTMAS Halloween Gnomes Plush Decor
Amazon
FRISTMAS Halloween Gnomes Plush Decor
Halloween yard decor isn't complete without the right garden gnomes.
$21
Model Ghost Figure
Etsy Model Ghost Figure
Etsy
Model Ghost Figure
These little ghost figures are too cute to spook, making them great everyday Halloween decor if you're looking for tame decorating ideas.
$26
Hanging Paper Bats
Etsy Hanging Paper Bats
Etsy
Hanging Paper Bats
Whether you're having a Halloween party or you're just handing out candy on Halloween night, you'll definitely get some shrieks with these hanging paper bats.
$5
3D Printed Polyskull Bowl
3D Printed Polyskull Bowl
Etsy
3D Printed Polyskull Bowl
If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This 3-D printed skull bowl comes in black or white and with these instructions from Etsy shop PRINTERROR: "Simply fill it with candy, live spiders or whatever else your cold dead heart desires!"
$55 $36
Prextex 19" Plastic Posable Skeleton
Prextex 19" Plastic Posable Skeleton
Walmart
Prextex 19" Plastic Posable Skeleton
At just $11, this Prextex 19" Plastic Posable Skeleton pays for itself after one Halloween. 
$11

