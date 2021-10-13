Shopping

Best Pajama Sets for Halloween and Lounging

By ETonline Staff
Halloween Pajamas Sets
Hanna Andersson

While a classic Halloween costume is great, it isn't always the most comfortable option. That's why these days, many families are opting for matching, Halloween-inspired pajama sets and onesies instead -- and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable and can help any at-home moment, including sleeping (or trick or treating, for that matter), feel cozier. 

Plus, they're totally stylish and can come in a variety of styles -- often featuring Halloween-inspired prints like candy, pumpkins, skeletons, ghosts, bats and other ghoulish graphics that are fun for both kids and adults! This spooky season, consider upgrading your Halloween outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Anderson, Old Navy or Target, among so many others. 

And if you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "boo crew" (family pup included), there are so many fashionable and comfy options out there too. Ahead, shop the best Halloween pajama sets.

Spooky Smiles Matching Family Pajamas​
Spooky Smiles Matching Family Pajamas​
Hanna Andersson
Spooky Smiles Matching Family Pajamas​
Have a boo-tastic Halloween with the family thanks to this ghostly, matching PJ set.
STARTS AT $20 AT HANNA ANDERSSON
Way to Celebrate Halloween Family Pajamas
Way to Celebrate Halloween Family Pajamas
Walmart
Way to Celebrate Halloween Family Pajamas
Even if you don't score big on candy while trick or treating, you can embrace the fun of Halloween with this candy-centric pajama set.
$13 AT WALMART
Halloween Ghost Print Matching Family Pajama Set
Halloween Ghost Print Matching Family Pajama Set
Target
Halloween Ghost Print Matching Family Pajama Set
Enjoy some ghoulish and ghostly fun with these adorable matching PJs for toddlers.
$12 AT TARGET
Jack O' Lantern Family Pajamas
Jack O' Lantern Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Jack O' Lantern Family Pajamas
Celebrate all things pumpkin spice and everything nice with this super cute and stylish family pajama set.
STARTS AT $20 AT HANNA ANDERSSON
SKIMS Sleep Set
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Sleep Set
You'll want to live in this coordinated set from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS every single day. 
$118 AT SKIMS
Glow in The Dark Skeleton Family Jumpsuits
Glow in The Dark Skeleton Family Jumpsuits
Amazon
Glow in The Dark Skeleton Family Jumpsuits
Keep it cozy and cool with these skeleton-centric matching Halloween pajamas.
$20 AT AMAZON
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Lulus
Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
We love the romantic look of these slinky satin pajamas from Lulus that come with a cami and matching ruffled shorts. 
$42 AT LULUS
Printed Poplin Pajama Pants
Printed Poplin Pajama Pants
Old Navy
Printed Poplin Pajama Pants
Anyone can be the "pumpkin king" with these slouchy, Halloween-inspired pajama pants.
$9 AT OLD NAVY
Halloween Spooky Print Matching Family Pajama Set
Halloween Spooky Print Matching Family Pajama Set
Target
Halloween Spooky Print Matching Family Pajama Set
This matching PJ set from Target is spooky stylish.
$20 AT TARGET

And while the holidays are still a few months away, it's never too early to start getting your matching holiday pajama sets in place. To give you a leg up on your holiday pajama shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, J.Crew and so many more. Plus, be sure to check out additional gifting ideas: Amazon buys, beauty deals, gifts under $100 and stocking stuffers

#followme Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
#followme Matching Adult Onesie for Family
Amazon
#followme Buffalo Plaid Matching Adult Onesies for Family
If you're going to get matching pajamas for the entire family, you might as well get one for the family pup, too!
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON
BeadHead Pajamas Classic Stretch Organic Cotton Short Pajamas (Plus)
BeadHead Pajamas Classic Stretch Organic Cotton Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
BeadHead Pajamas Classic Stretch Organic Cotton Short Pajamas (Plus)
Transport yourself to Paris with these dreamy cloud-and-Eiffel Tower print top and short from Bedhead Pajamas.
$98 AT NORDSTROM
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
Bloomingdale's
Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
A sleek pairing of henley shirt and cuffed pant for men by Eberjey. 
$148 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets
IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets
Amazon
IFFEI Matching Family Pajamas Sets
Your family's annual matching pajamas photo will feel next-level festive and fun with these sets. 
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON
Sleeper Party Pajama Set
Sleeper Party Pajama Set
Shopbop
Sleeper Party Pajama Set
This is the time to invest in the ultra-fashionable feather hem PJs from Sleeper. You'll pull these festive party pajamas out every year! 
$290 AT SHOPBOP
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
Shopbop
Honeydew Intimates All American PJ Set
This Honeydew Intimates pajama set of an ultra-soft tee and wide-leg pant features a playful stripe print. 
$48 AT SHOPBOP
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Pin Dot Crop Pj Set
A classic navy blue pajama set from Kate Spade, boasting a simply chic pin dot pattern. 
$78 AT KATE SPADE
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
This classic flannel pajama set that would make a great gift for any of the men in your life.
$79 AT J.CREW

