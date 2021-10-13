Best Pajama Sets for Halloween and Lounging

While a classic Halloween costume is great, it isn't always the most comfortable option. That's why these days, many families are opting for matching, Halloween-inspired pajama sets and onesies instead -- and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable and can help any at-home moment, including sleeping (or trick or treating, for that matter), feel cozier.

Plus, they're totally stylish and can come in a variety of styles -- often featuring Halloween-inspired prints like candy, pumpkins, skeletons, ghosts, bats and other ghoulish graphics that are fun for both kids and adults! This spooky season, consider upgrading your Halloween outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Anderson, Old Navy or Target, among so many others.

And if you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "boo crew" (family pup included), there are so many fashionable and comfy options out there too. Ahead, shop the best Halloween pajama sets.

And while the holidays are still a few months away, it's never too early to start getting your matching holiday pajama sets in place. To give you a leg up on your holiday pajama shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, J.Crew and so many more. Plus, be sure to check out additional gifting ideas: Amazon buys, beauty deals, gifts under $100 and stocking stuffers.

