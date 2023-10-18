There's something for everyone available on Amazon's vast selection of Halloween costumes, and save during October Prime Day.
Halloween is 2 weeks away, so now's the time to get your Halloween Costume if you plan to celebrate spooky season. If you still don't have your costume figured out, don't despair. Amazon's selection of Halloween costumes has plenty of great options for everyone, no matter your interests or budget. In fact, many costumes are currently on sale at Amazon right now.
Shop Amazon Halloween Costumes
Whether you're spending Halloween at a costume party or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Amazon's Halloween costumes have you covered. If you want to wear something actually scary, a Michael Myers mask or Grim Reaper cape is sure to send a chill down your neighbor's spine. For something a little more PG, Scooby-Doo characters or a doctor are always safe choices. If you're obsessed with pop culture like us, Amazon has costumes inspired by Barbie, The Last of Us, Stranger Things, Squid Game and more.
To make sure you don't show up as a bedsheet ghost this year, we've rounded up the best Halloween costumes on sale right now as well as other top picks for Halloween 2023 that will arrive in time for All Hallows' Eve. For even more outfit inspo, check out our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men, women and couples.
The Best Last-Minute Amazon Deals on Halloween Costumes
Suicide Squad Deluxe Harley Quinn Costume
Stir up some trouble for less in this Harley Quinn costume.
Angel Wings and Halo Costume Accessory Kit
This simple costume and major discount are a match made in heaven.
Gothic Red Riding Hood Costume
Give the Big Bad Wolf a run for his money in this sultry costume (petticoat and basket sold separately).
Inflatable Dinosaur Costume
This inflatable costume is always a hit.
The Flintstones Fred Flintstone Costume
You yabba-dabba-do need to get this costume while it's on sale.
The Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes on Amazon for 2023
WISHTEN Pink Cowgirl Costume for Women
This four-piece set comes with everything you need to dress up as Cowgirl Barbie — just be sure to size up for the perfect fit.
NUFR I Am Kenough Hoodie
Keep it cozy this Halloween with a best-selling "I Am Kenough" hoodie from the Barbie movie.
waystar ROYCO Hat
Just add sunglasses, business-casual attire and boom — you're one of the Roys from Succession.
MOERDENG Men's Relaxed Fit Utility Coat
It's pretty easy to replicate Joel from The Last of Us' look — just pair this utility jacket with some worn-out jeans.
Maleficent Christening Gown Costume
This classic Maleficent gown looks just like the one seen in the film when she comes to greet Aurora with a terrible and powerful curse. The dress comes with a detachable brooch and headpiece to complete the look.
Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask
Pair this Michael Myers mask with an all-black ensemble for an easy yet spooky outfit.
Scream Costume
Bring your favorite cult classic scary movie to life. An excellent costume for men, this set includes a full hooded robe, belt, and Scream mask, so you’ll be well prepared for a killer Halloween.
ZIW Women Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume
This Wednesday Addams costume is easy and comfy — just throw your hair in some pigtail braids and slip into Mary Janes.
Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume
Become the iconic Mrs. Incredible for a night with this costume, featuring a jumpsuit, mask and belt.
Nickelodeon Ninja Turtles Adult Michelangelo Costume
This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume includes a mask, shell, jumpsuit and shoe covers.
Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume
The Sanderson sisters have been icons for over a decade. Dress up as the leader of the bunch in this Winifred costume.
Generic Miles Morales Superhero Costume
Get ready to do your best Miles Morales impression wearing this Spider-Man costume.
Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume
Be the rogue version of Wanda Maximoff in this scarlet witch costume. You can buy the version seen here, or add on a crimson hooded cape if you're in a colder climate.
Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume
Wear this adorable khaki dress, complete with Top Gun patches, and you'll be prepared to hit the dance floor at any Halloween party.
Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume
Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.
Kucos Mens House of the Dragon Costume
Dress up as the scheming uncle everyone loves to hate with this House of the Dragon-inspired Daemon trench coat.
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.
Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult
If your favorite part of Halloween is the snacks, this burrito costume is sure to satisfy.
Shihanee 2 Pcs Halloween Women's Costume
You can never go wrong with a Scooby Doo-themed costume, and this Velma costume is perfect for pairing with a Daphne.
Scooby-Doo Daphne Costume for Adults
This Daphne costume comes with her dress, tights, headband and scarf.
Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult
This Grim Reaper costume comes with a flowing black robe, faceless hood, gloves, belt, glasses with glowing red eyes and a toy scythe.
Stranger Things Adult Demogorgon Mask
Be the goriest guest at the party by far with a horrifyingly realistic Demogorgon mask.
Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult
Hilarious and only slightly spooky, this inflatable alien costume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any Halloween party.
Skeleton Onesie Costume
Get the best of both worlds with a Halloween costume that's also incredibly comfortable.
Doctor's Coat
For something simple that still gets you in the Halloween spirit, this white doctor's coat is an easy option — add a stethoscope for bonus points.
Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.
