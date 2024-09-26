The festive and fun cozy wear collections have options for the whole family.
Very merry! The holidays are quickly approaching and Posh Peanut's first line of festive-themed cozy wear is here to help families get in the spirit.
The celebrity-loved brand, with fans like Jenna Dewan, Priyanka Chopra, Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, and Chrissy Teigen, launched a two-part collection, Poshmas 2024, filled with comfortable and cute designs for the whole family.
Think: Gingerbread patterns, reindeer motifs, Nutcracker themes, and Santa prints all on super soft bamboo staples like pajamas, dresses, and accessories with prices ranging from $14 to $84.
Both collections feature a stylish details including ruffle, tulle, velour, and plaid, so there is truly something special for everyone.
Scroll on to shop top picks from the Poshmas drops before they sell out.
Posh Peanut Bows Pink Adult Luxe Robe
Embrace the bow trend while wrapping yourself in this adjustable robe that offers the perfect fit.
Posh Peanut Holiday Pink One Piece Baby Footie Pajamas
This adorable one-piece is designed to make diaper changes a breeze with its 2-way zipper.
Posh Peanut Christmas Tree Pink Long Sleeve Pajama Set
These long sleeve pajamas are breathable and perfect for children who may overheat at night.
Posh Peanut Fair Isle Blue Baby Convertible Sleeper One Piece
This one-piece features a two-way zipper and is lightweight and tagless for sensitive skin.
Posh Peanut Men's Plain Red Adult Hooded Onesie
Nail your family-matching moment in this oversized jumpsuit that offers extra stretch and a luxuriously soft feel.
Posh Peanut Solid Red Luxe Flannel Women's Pajama Shirt
Stand out in this elegant sleep shirt that features PP crest embroidery, piping details, and branded pearlescent buttons.
Posh Peanut Holiday Pink Flannelette Nightgown
This nightgown will keep your little one warm and stylish with its sweet print and ruffles.
