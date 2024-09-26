Shop
Celebrity-Loved Brand Posh Peanut Launches a Two-Part Holiday-Themed Pajama Collection for the Whole Family

Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan/Instagram
By Carly Sloane
Published: 8:28 AM PDT, September 26, 2024

The festive and fun cozy wear collections have options for the whole family.

Very merry! The holidays are quickly approaching and Posh Peanut's first line of festive-themed cozy wear is here to help families get in the spirit.

The celebrity-loved brand, with fans like Jenna Dewan, Priyanka Chopra, Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, and Chrissy Teigen, launched a two-part collection, Poshmas 2024, filled with comfortable and cute designs for the whole family. 

Think: Gingerbread patterns, reindeer motifs, Nutcracker themes, and Santa prints all on super soft bamboo staples like pajamas, dresses, and accessories with prices ranging from $14 to $84.

Both collections feature a stylish details including ruffle, tulle, velour, and plaid, so there is truly something special for everyone.

Scroll on to shop top picks from the Poshmas drops before they sell out.

Posh Peanut Bows Pink Adult Luxe Robe

Posh Peanut Bows Pink Adult Luxe Robe
Posh Peanut

Posh Peanut Bows Pink Adult Luxe Robe

Embrace the bow trend while wrapping yourself in this adjustable robe that offers the perfect fit.

Posh Peanut Holiday Pink One Piece Baby Footie Pajamas

Posh Peanut Holiday Pink One Piece Baby Footie Pajamas
Posh Peanut

Posh Peanut Holiday Pink One Piece Baby Footie Pajamas

This adorable one-piece is designed to make diaper changes a breeze with its 2-way zipper.

Posh Peanut Christmas Tree Pink Long Sleeve Pajama Set

Posh Peanut Christmas Tree Pink Long Sleeve Pajama Set
Posh Peanut

Posh Peanut Christmas Tree Pink Long Sleeve Pajama Set

These long sleeve pajamas are breathable and perfect for children who may overheat at night. 

Posh Peanut Fair Isle Blue Baby Convertible Sleeper One Piece

Posh Peanut Fair Isle Blue Baby Convertible Sleeper One Piece
Posh Peanut

Posh Peanut Fair Isle Blue Baby Convertible Sleeper One Piece

This one-piece features a two-way zipper and is lightweight and tagless for sensitive skin.

Posh Peanut Men's Plain Red Adult Hooded Onesie

Posh Peanut Men's Plain Red Adult Hooded Onesie
Posh Peanut

Posh Peanut Men's Plain Red Adult Hooded Onesie

Nail your family-matching moment in this oversized jumpsuit that offers extra stretch and a luxuriously soft feel.

Posh Peanut Solid Red Luxe Flannel Women's Pajama Shirt

Posh Peanut Solid Red Luxe Flannel Women's Pajama Shirt
Posh Peanut

Posh Peanut Solid Red Luxe Flannel Women's Pajama Shirt

Stand out in this elegant sleep shirt that features PP crest embroidery, piping details, and branded pearlescent buttons.

Posh Peanut Holiday Pink Flannelette Nightgown

Posh Peanut Holiday Pink Flannelette Nightgown
Posh Peanut

Posh Peanut Holiday Pink Flannelette Nightgown

This nightgown will keep your little one warm and stylish with its sweet print and ruffles.

Tags: