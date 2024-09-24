Out of all the players on the football field, the quarterback has often been seen as the leader and most powerful. Due to the prestige of this position, in the past, not all teams wanted the title of quarterback bestowed on Black athletes.

Retired NFL quarterback Michael Vick is taking a look at the history of Black quarterbacks in a three-part docuseries, Evolution of the Black Quarterback. Sitting down with top quarterbacks — including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson — Vick will interview these players about their experiences on and off the field. Evolution of the Black Quarterback is now available to stream on Prime Video.

It's not just current NFL players Vick will talk to in Evolution of the Black Quarterback. Past players who have made a big impact, like Doug Williams — the first Black starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl — will speak with Vick. Cam Newton, Donovan McNabb, Warren Moon and James "Shack" Harris will also appear in the docuseries. Celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Common and Larry Wilmore, along with other football stars like Deion Sanders and Josh Allen, will also give commentary.

Evolution of the Black Quarterback is a must-watch for any football fan or history buff. Below, keep reading to learn everything you need to know about watching the docuseries at home.

When did Evolution of the Black Quarterback premiere?

Evolution of the Black Quarterback dropped to Prime Video on Monday, September 23, 2024.

How to watch Evolution of the Black Quarterback online

Evolution of the Black Quarterback is Prime Video exclusive, so it's only available to watch on Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

Amazon customers with a Prime membership will automatically have access to the Evolution of the Black Quarterback docuseries, however, Amazon also has a stand-alone membership option that allows subscribers to access Prime Video for just $9 per month compared to the $15 per month for a Prime membership.

Sign Up Now

Watch the Evolution of the Black Quarterback official trailer

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: