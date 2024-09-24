The battle between the best teams of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) began on Sunday, September 22. The stage — or rather, the court — has been set for the much-anticipated playoffs, marking the final days of the 2024 WNBA season.

The majority of the women's basketball playoff games will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. For those without cable, one of the easiest ways to catch all the WNBA playoff action is with a subscription to Sling TV.

Watch the WNBA Playoffs on Sling TV

Eight teams are participating in the WNBA Playoffs. One of these teams is the Indiana Fever, where you can find WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark on the roster. The New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream will also take part in the first round of playoffs.

The Minnesota Lynx with powerhouse Napheesa Collier (who scored 38 points in the playoff opener) are currently favored to win. Another top contender is Breanna Stewart's team, the New York Liberty, which was the first WNBA team to reach 30 wins this season (and, of course, have Ellie). We also can't forget the Las Vegas Aces with A'ja Wilson on their team. ESPN ranked Wilson No. 1 in the league.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 WNBA season playoffs, including the best livestream options, key dates and where to stream the games.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA Playoffs without cable

The WNBA Playoff Games will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Below, we've rounded up your best live-streaming services to watch every women's basketball playoff game at home.

For the top basketball games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, the most cost-effective way to watch them without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN networks down to just $20, the Blue plan with your local ABC to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top WNBA games.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 WNBA playoffs. FuboTV has ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, plus a whole lot more. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Currently, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a seven-day free trial.

Stream WNBA games or watch them on-demand whenever and wherever you want with Hulu + Live TV. You can stream the games airing on ESPN channels and ABC. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a 3-day free trial.

2024 WNBA Playoff Game Schedule

Below, find the full schedule for the 2024 WNBA playoffs, including the TV channels to catch all the action. All times Eastern.

First Round of WNBA Playoffs

Tuesday, September 24 (Game 2)

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty - 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces - 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, September 25 (Game 2)

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx - 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thursday, September 26 (Game 3, if necessary)

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream - Time TBD (ESPN2)

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm - Time TBD (ESPN2)

Friday, September 27 (Game 3, if necessary)

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever - Time TBD (ESPN2)

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury - Time TBD (ESPN2)

Semi-Finals

There will be two matches on each date. Times and channels are still TBD.

Game 1: Sunday, September 29

Game 2: Tuesday, October 1

Game 3: Friday, October 4

Game 4: Sunday, October 6

Game 5: Tuesday, October 8

WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV

Times and channels are still TBD.

Game 1: Thursday, October 10

Game 2: Sunday, October 13

Game 3: Wednesday, October 16

Game 4: Friday, October 18

Game 5: Sunday, October 20

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: