The WNBA playoffs tipped off on Sunday, September 22. Here's everything to know about watching the games.
The battle between the best teams of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) began on Sunday, September 22. The stage — or rather, the court — has been set for the much-anticipated playoffs, marking the final days of the 2024 WNBA season.
The majority of the women's basketball playoff games will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. For those without cable, one of the easiest ways to catch all the WNBA playoff action is with a subscription to Sling TV.
Watch the WNBA Playoffs on Sling TV
Eight teams are participating in the WNBA Playoffs. One of these teams is the Indiana Fever, where you can find WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark on the roster. The New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream will also take part in the first round of playoffs.
The Minnesota Lynx with powerhouse Napheesa Collier (who scored 38 points in the playoff opener) are currently favored to win. Another top contender is Breanna Stewart's team, the New York Liberty, which was the first WNBA team to reach 30 wins this season (and, of course, have Ellie). We also can't forget the Las Vegas Aces with A'ja Wilson on their team. ESPN ranked Wilson No. 1 in the league.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 WNBA season playoffs, including the best livestream options, key dates and where to stream the games.
How to watch the 2024 WNBA Playoffs without cable
The WNBA Playoff Games will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Below, we've rounded up your best live-streaming services to watch every women's basketball playoff game at home.
Watch WNBA Playoff Games on Sling TV
For the top basketball games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, the most cost-effective way to watch them without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN networks down to just $20, the Blue plan with your local ABC to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top WNBA games.
Watch WNBA Games on Sling TV
With the Sling TV Orange + Blue Tier, you'll gain access to the games on ABC and ESPN channels. Right now, you can save 50% on your first month of Sling TV.
Watch WNBA Playoff Games on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 WNBA playoffs. FuboTV has ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, plus a whole lot more. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Currently, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a seven-day free trial.
Watch WNBA Games on FuboTV
FuboTV offers WNBA coverage on a variety of channels, including ABC and ESPN.
Watch WNBA Games on Hulu + Live TV
Stream WNBA games or watch them on-demand whenever and wherever you want with Hulu + Live TV. You can stream the games airing on ESPN channels and ABC. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a 3-day free trial.
Watch WNBA Games on Hulu + Live TV
Catch all the action on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You'll also get access to over 90 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.
2024 WNBA Playoff Game Schedule
Below, find the full schedule for the 2024 WNBA playoffs, including the TV channels to catch all the action. All times Eastern.
First Round of WNBA Playoffs
Tuesday, September 24 (Game 2)
- Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty - 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces - 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Wednesday, September 25 (Game 2)
- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx - 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Thursday, September 26 (Game 3, if necessary)
- New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream - Time TBD (ESPN2)
- Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm - Time TBD (ESPN2)
Friday, September 27 (Game 3, if necessary)
- Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever - Time TBD (ESPN2)
- Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury - Time TBD (ESPN2)
Semi-Finals
There will be two matches on each date. Times and channels are still TBD.
Game 1: Sunday, September 29
Game 2: Tuesday, October 1
Game 3: Friday, October 4
Game 4: Sunday, October 6
Game 5: Tuesday, October 8
WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV
Times and channels are still TBD.
Game 1: Thursday, October 10
Game 2: Sunday, October 13
Game 3: Wednesday, October 16
Game 4: Friday, October 18
Game 5: Sunday, October 20
RELATED CONTENT: