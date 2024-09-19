How to Watch 'Challengers' Online — Now Streaming

We would watch anything featuring Zendaya, but when it's a steamy movie about a woman who finds herself in a complicated love triangle with two suitors embroiled in a high-stakes game, it shoots to the top of our watchlist.

Challengers — starring Zendaya as Tashi Donaldson, a tennis prodigy turned coach — premiered in theaters on April 26. The story follows Tashi and her husband, Art Donaldson (West Side Story's Mike Faist), who she trained to become a champion. When his game begins to struggle, he finds himself competing against former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend Patrick Zweig (The Crown's Josh O'Connor) and things get complicated.

The film initially hit Prime Video to rent or buy in May, but it was officially revealed on September 11 that Challengers would be available for all Prime Video subscribers to watch starting Thursday, September 19. All you need to watch the movie is a Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription.

Challengers MGM Challengers Challengers is now available for all Prime Video subscribers. $8.99/Month Watch Now

At the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers, Zendaya told with ET's Denny Directo how she felt love from her coworkers on the film, friends and family.

"It's great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me," said Zendaya. "Even tonight, I have so many family -- they're over there -- family and friends here."

During the interview, Zendaya also commented on finding out that tennis legends the Williams sisters had seen the film, "I heard that she came and I was like, 'No way, this is the coolest thing!' So I'm very nervous 'cause I know Serena [Williams] has seen the movie but I'm very nervous about her seeing my tennis."

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about how to watch Challengers online.

How to watch Challengers online

Challengers landed on MGM+ on July 29, but the tennis drama can be streamed on Prime Video. For those without a subscription, Prime Video is available on its own for $8.99 per month. You can also access Prime Video with a regular Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

The film can also be rented or purchased on either Prime Video or Apple TV+.

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Apple TV+

Watch the Challengers trailer

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: