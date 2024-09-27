Shop
Hoka X Reformation Dropped a Sneaker Collab That's Stylish and Sporty

By Erica Radol
Published: 1:27 PM PDT, September 27, 2024

Reformation teamed up with prancercise icon Joanna Rohrback to debut the fun, sporty launch.

Everyone's favorite fashion-forward brand, Reformation, has partnered with beloved sneaker brand Hoka. The limited-edition collab just dropped, and it's as glorious and wonderful as you'd expect.

Hot off the heels of a seriously stylish Kacey Musgraves collaboration, the HOKA collab is designed with sustainability in mind. The limited-edition collection features three exclusive colorways of HOKA's iconic Mach 6 sneakers made with recycled polyester, organic cotton, and just the right amount of athletics and aesthetics. Ref is a leader in eco-conscious clothing that wears as well as it looks, and these kicks are 100% recyclable through RefRecycling. 

Shop HOKA X Reformation

But wait, there's more; Since these are light exercise kicks (not made for running) and to celebrate the launch, Ref teamed up with prancercise icon Joanna Rohrback for the campaign. Her endearing style and enthusiasm are the perfect face for the campaign and, hopefully, inspire you to sweat it out however feels right for you.

Scroll down to shop the shoes, which are sure to sell out quickly, and then enjoy one of Rohrback's videos to get you in the mood to try something new. 

HOKA x Reformation Mach 6 LS Monogram

HOKA x Reformation Mach 6 LS Monogram
HOKA x Reformation

HOKA x Reformation Mach 6 LS Monogram

If you love HOKA sneakers as much as we do, prepare to be smitten with this collab. The Syrah Savvy Red color makes this pair pop and they come with two extra pairs of recycled polyester laces.

HOKA x Reformation Mach 6 LS Crochet - Flint Grey Rainy Day

HOKA x Reformation Mach 6 LS Crochet - Flint Grey Rainy Day
HOKA x Reformation

HOKA x Reformation Mach 6 LS Crochet - Flint Grey Rainy Day

This pair is made with organic cotton mesh and a canvas upper and is available in two colorways. 

HOKA x Reformation Mach 6 LS Crochet - Eggnog Shortbread

HOKA x Reformation Mach 6 LS Crochet - Eggnog Shortbread
HOKA x Reformation

HOKA x Reformation Mach 6 LS Crochet - Eggnog Shortbread

The Eggnog Shortbread color is a perfect neutral for autumn and beyond.

