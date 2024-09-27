Everyone's favorite fashion-forward brand, Reformation, has partnered with beloved sneaker brand Hoka. The limited-edition collab just dropped, and it's as glorious and wonderful as you'd expect.

Hot off the heels of a seriously stylish Kacey Musgraves collaboration, the HOKA collab is designed with sustainability in mind. The limited-edition collection features three exclusive colorways of HOKA's iconic Mach 6 sneakers made with recycled polyester, organic cotton, and just the right amount of athletics and aesthetics. Ref is a leader in eco-conscious clothing that wears as well as it looks, and these kicks are 100% recyclable through RefRecycling.

Shop HOKA X Reformation

But wait, there's more; Since these are light exercise kicks (not made for running) and to celebrate the launch, Ref teamed up with prancercise icon Joanna Rohrback for the campaign. Her endearing style and enthusiasm are the perfect face for the campaign and, hopefully, inspire you to sweat it out however feels right for you.

Scroll down to shop the shoes, which are sure to sell out quickly, and then enjoy one of Rohrback's videos to get you in the mood to try something new.

SIGN UP FOR MORE FASHION UPDATES FROM ET! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: