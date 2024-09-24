The last days of the 2024 Major League Soccer season are upon us, with America's top soccer teams facing off during the US Open Cup Final.

Wednesday, September 25, is the big day for sports fans, with either the Los Angeles Football Club or Sporting Kansas City becoming the ultimate champions. All the soccer matches for the 29th MLS season have been streaming live on Apple TV+'s MLS Season Pass — and the US Open Cup Final is no different.

Sporting Kansas City is seeking an MLS-record fifth US Open Cup trophy after beating the Indy Eleven in the semifinal round. The Kansas-based team has strong players with William Agada, Erik Thommy and Alan Pulido leading the top scorers. But we aren't counting out Los Angeles FC, who secured their spot with a win against the Seattle Sounders FC. While it's the first time Los Angeles will play in the US Open Cup Final, they'll be playing on their home turf at BMO Stadium.

We've had an incredible MLS season, and the US Open Cup Final will be the perfect wrap-up. Here is everything to know about how to watch and stream the Major League Soccer US Open Cup Final in 2024.

When is the 2024 MLS US Open Cup Final?

The US Open Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City takes place on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 MLS US Open Cup Final online

Apple TV+'s MLS Season Pass subscription gives fans access to every MLS game of the season with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, an array of exclusive content and more. You can stream matches live or watch them from the start anytime on demand.

The MLS Season Pass also features the US Open Cup Final. Since we are at the end of the season, current Apple TV+ subscribers can score the MLS Season Pass for free right now.

How much does the MLS Season Pass cost?

Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month or $99 per season. However, if you’re already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get an MLS Season Pass for free right now. The MLS Season Pass will renew for the full price in 2025.

Those not signed up for Apple TV+ can also take advantage of savings and get the MLS Season Pass for just $9.99 right now.

