America Ferrera Reunites With 'Ugly Betty' Co-Stars in New York -- See the Pics!

It's an Ugly Betty reunion!

America Ferrera and her former co-star, Becki Newton, met up to attend Michael Urie's new play, Torch Song, on Saturday, and took to Instagram to share pics of their time together.

"Not one ounce of love (or stupidity) lost in the 7 years since the end of #UglyBetty #BettyandMarkandAmanda #uglybettyfamily Also, @michaelurielikesit is brilliant is his latest play, Torch Song! Go see!" Ferrera captioned a silly pic of the three of them.