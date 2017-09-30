America Ferrera Reunites With 'Ugly Betty' Co-Stars in New York -- See the Pics!
It's an Ugly Betty reunion!
America Ferrera and her former co-star, Becki Newton, met up to attend Michael Urie's new play, Torch Song, on Saturday, and took to Instagram to share pics of their time together.
"Not one ounce of love (or stupidity) lost in the 7 years since the end of #UglyBetty #BettyandMarkandAmanda #uglybettyfamily Also, @michaelurielikesit is brilliant is his latest play, Torch Song! Go see!" Ferrera captioned a silly pic of the three of them.
Newton, who played Amanda Tanen in the comedy, also posted a handful of snaps on her Instagram and wrote how much she loves her former co-stars.
"@americaferrera and @michaelurielikesit I will never stop being inspired by you #uglybetty," the 39-year-old actress expressed.
Urie, who portrayed Marc St. James, also shared a pic from their reunion, captioning his photo, "They came. They saw. They picked my nose."
Ferrera loves to keep in touch with her former co-stars. The Superstore star recently reunited with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants besties.
