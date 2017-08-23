'America's Got Talent' Results Show: Big Night for Young Performers While Some Fan Favorites Get Sent Home
After 12 contestants battled it out in the second round of the America's Got Talent live quarter-finals on Tuesday, the hopefuls returned to the stage on Wednesday to find out whether they'd be advancing to the semi-finals or if their AGT journey had come to an end.
With seven acts moving on, that meant five acts would be going home, and the eliminations weren't easy.
The first act that advanced was the Ukrainian dance group Light Balance, who wowed the judges with their amazingly choreographed, psychedelic performance that was better than any other LED-themed dance group the judges have seen on AGT.
Deaf singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey -- whose beautiful performance won her emotional praise from the panel and the label "miracle worker" from Mel B -- also advanced to the semi-finals, which brought the 29-year-old musician to tears.
Powerhouse vocalist Johnny Manuel was the next contestant to move forward, following his truly amazing performance on Tuesday, in which he flawlessly covered the song "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from the Broadway musical Dreamgirls -- famously sung by Jennifer Hudson in the big screen adaptation -- and earned nothing but love for his massive range.
The night was also a good one for some of the show's youngest contestants, including 9-year-old singer Celine Tam and 12-year-old dancer Merrick Hanna, who will both be competing in the next round of competition.
13-year-old Evie Clair -- whose touching back story about supporting her father battling cancer -- was voted as the Dunkin' Save, after it was announced that she was one of the acts most in danger of being eliminated, and will also be moving on.
Magician Eric Jones was the final performer of the night to get a semi-finals ticket, barely beating out the amazing vocal group The Masqueraders. It came down to the judges' votes, but after a split decision -- with Howie Mandel and Mel B voting for Jones and Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum voting for The Masqueraders, Jones edged out the singing trio based on audience votes, meaning he will continue on to the next round.
Unfortunately, The Masqueraders weren't the only legitimately talented entertainers AGT fans still had to say goodbye to on Wednesday night. Death-defying escape artist Demian Aditya -- whose quarter-finals performance was marred by technical mishaps -- was sent home, along with the hip-hop dance group Brobots & Mandroidz, the singing and dancing duo Mirror Image and the dog-training Pompeyo Family.
The third AGT quarter-finals round kicks off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
