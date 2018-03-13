Andy Cohen Reveals What It Would Take to Get Brandi Glanville Back on ‘Real Housewives’ (Exclusive)

“Give Brandi her diamond back!”

That’s what fans started tweeting at Andy Cohen after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills executive producer surprised Brandi Glanville with a “message from home” during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, stepping in for her kids, who were not allowed to film for the CBS show.

“I love Andy,” Brandi gushed to ET about the moment last month. “I mean, we go way back and I was shocked to see him, I didn’t expect it and it was great. It was such a nice message.”

Brandi hasn’t been a full-time cast member on RHOBH since season five, and last appeared via a not-so-warmly received video message at the season six reunion. But, if it were up to her -- and celeb superfan Jennifer Lawrence, who voiced her support of the 45-year-old on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen -- Brandi would be back immediately.

“Yes, of course!” Brandi exclaimed at the idea of returning to the show. “That’s my home. I feel at home with all those crazy women.”

So, how possible is a Brandi comeback? Andy tells ET that it could 100 percent happen -- but it will take some work, on Brandi’s part.

“The problem is, she’s not connected with any of the women,” Andy laments to ET, from the set of Love Connection. “If somehow Brandi and [Lisa Vanderpump], or Brandi and Kyle [Richards], or if she wound up legitimately becoming good friends with a few of those women, then I think that would be great. Then we would bring her back. Right now … she’s still on an island.”

“Danielle Staub legitimately became friends with Teresa [Giudice] again,” he notes, citing the return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s season one and two "villain." Danielle returned to RHONJ as a “friend” of the cast for season eight, and will likely be a full-time cast member come season nine.

“I mean, if that’s what Brandi wants to do,” Andy adds. “I’m not assigning her that assignment.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, while Brandi can currently be seen every Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Love Connection returns to Fox for season two this summer.

