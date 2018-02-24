Brandi Glanville Warned Omarosa Not to Talk About the White House on 'Celebrity Big Brother' (Exclusive)

Brandi Glanville is out of the Celebrity Big Brother house!

ET's Brice Sander caught up with the 45-year-old reality star after her eviction on Friday night, where she shared her reaction to being voted out -- and secrets about her time on the show.

"I mean, [I knew I was going home] when Ross [Mathews] told me he was picking Marissa [Jaret Winokur] over me. I knew that I didn't have a chance," she revealed, adding that it didn't take long for her to perk up after her elimination. "I'm so happy James [Maslow was evicted]! I literally screamed when I heard."

"I don't care about him," she said, confirming that her exit message for him was worse than his for her. "I mean, honestly, I was angry in the moment, so I'm just trying to be positive and look forward and not look backwards."

With the Celebrity Big Brother finale coming up on Sunday, Glanville has her favorites to win picked out.

"I'm hoping that Ariadna [Gutierrez] wins and I think that she has a great chance. She's 24, she's smart, she's athletic and she's a great soul. She's such a good girl," Glanville gushed, adding that she's "definitely going to keep in contact" with Gutierrez and several other members of the cast. "I liked most people, I just didn't love Mark [McGrath] and I didn't like James at all."

"Ross, Marissa, Metta for sure [I'll keep in touch with]... hopefully, maybe Omarosa. I feel like I like her, which is odd!" she added. "Chuck [Liddell], I love. Obviously I didn't want to get rid of him. I really loved Shannon [Elizabeth]."

Speaking of Omarosa, the former White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison had plenty to share of her time working with President Donald Trump -- but if it were up to Glanville, Omarosa would share a lot less.

"I told her to be careful," Glanville revealed. "I said, 'Your boss is known for saying he's going to sue people, and I just got out of a lawsuit, so you might want to check yourself.' But it was so interesting and she's so intelligent and I just want to sit and have lunch with her and hear it all!"

As for what's next for the reality star, she says after getting Andy Cohen's message in the Celebrity Big Brother house, she'd "of course" go back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- after picking up her kids from her ex, Eddie Cibrian.

"I didn't tell them exactly what I was doing before I left. I just had to go for a reality show, and I'll find out [if they watched]," she said, adding that she'll be going back to look for "who's saying what behind my back."

"It's just like when you watch Housewives back, and you realize that they're talking crap about you!" Glanville shared. "It's hard to take, and I have a feeling I'll be upset and happy, sad... but I need to go into the finale and be prepared to give an honest vote."

The season finale of Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

