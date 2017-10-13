Angie Everhart and Minka Kelly Come Forward With Stories About Harvey Weinstein
This article includes explicit description of an alleged sexual assault.
Angie Everhart and Minka Kelly are the latest women in Hollywood speaking out against Harvey Weinstein.
Everhart called into the Frosty, Heidi and Frank radio show on Friday morning, where she accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior while she was on a private boat at the Venice Film Festival years ago.
"I had just arrived and I was sleeping. I was in my bed. I wake up, and Harvey is standing above my bed," she alleged. "Now, that alone is frightening." Everhart claimed that Weinstein had taken his pants off and was masturbating, and that he was also blocking the door.
"I can't get out," she said. "And then he says, 'You're a really nice girl. You shouldn't tell anybody about this.'"
"I told everybody on the boat, but nobody did anything about it. Nobody wanted to say anything about it, because everybody was terrified of Harvey," she claimed, adding that she feels relieved hearing other women's stories. "Being one of the people that this happened to, it's very justifying."
Kelly, meanwhile, claimed on Instagram on Friday that Weinstein once invited her for a "general meeting" in his hotel room, but that they instead met at the hotel restaurant at her request -- where she alleges he offered her a "lavish life" as his girlfriend.
The Friday Night Lights star recalled kindly rejecting Weinstein's offer, to which she claims he replied, "Fine. I trust you won't tell anyone about this."
"I'm sorry for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior, which he obviously knew was wrong or he wouldn’t have asked me not to tell anyone in the first place. For making him feel OK about the gross things he was saying and that I felt my only route was to say I was flattered. For not insisting that my reps never allow anyone to take a meeting in a hotel room (with him or anyone else), because I honestly don’t know what might have happened if I’d just showed up as originally scheduled," she wrote.
"I am appalled for all the women being told these occurrences are in any way their fault," she added. "No more Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood does not solve the problem but maybe the more voices sharing their stories and adding support to the countless women and men who have suffered through abuse of power, the less it will be tolerated."
Everhart and Kelly are just two of many women who have come forward after The New York Times' initial story last week accusing Weinstein of sexually harassing women for three decades.
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the Times' initial report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
A spokesperson for the LAPD, meanwhile, tells ET that "there is no open investigation into Harvey Weinstein."
Additional reporting by Steve Wilks.