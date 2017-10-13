Angie Everhart and Minka Kelly Come Forward With Stories About Harvey Weinstein

This article includes explicit description of an alleged sexual assault.

Angie Everhart and Minka Kelly are the latest women in Hollywood speaking out against Harvey Weinstein.

Everhart called into the Frosty, Heidi and Frank radio show on Friday morning, where she accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior while she was on a private boat at the Venice Film Festival years ago.

"I had just arrived and I was sleeping. I was in my bed. I wake up, and Harvey is standing above my bed," she alleged. "Now, that alone is frightening." Everhart claimed that Weinstein had taken his pants off and was masturbating, and that he was also blocking the door.

"I can't get out," she said. "And then he says, 'You're a really nice girl. You shouldn't tell anybody about this.'"