Anna Faris Cuddles Up to Rumored Boyfriend Michael Barrett While on Romantic Boat Ride in Italy

Anna Faris appears to have taken her rumored relationship with Michael Barrett to the next level.

After being spotted out and about several times in Los Angeles, the two jetted off to Venice, Italy, where they were seen cuddling up to one another while on a water taxi on Wednesday. Both were dressed in black jackets and dark sunglasses, and Faris appeared at ease as she looked out over the romantic city while Barrett placed his arm around her waist.

Two months after calling it quits with her actor husband of eight years, Chris Pratt, the 40-year-old actress reportedly struck up a romance with Barrett, the cinematographer from her latest film, Overboard.