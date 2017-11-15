Anna Faris Cuddles Up to Rumored Boyfriend Michael Barrett While on Romantic Boat Ride in Italy
Anna Faris appears to have taken her rumored relationship with Michael Barrett to the next level.
After being spotted out and about several times in Los Angeles, the two jetted off to Venice, Italy, where they were seen cuddling up to one another while on a water taxi on Wednesday. Both were dressed in black jackets and dark sunglasses, and Faris appeared at ease as she looked out over the romantic city while Barrett placed his arm around her waist.
Two months after calling it quits with her actor husband of eight years, Chris Pratt, the 40-year-old actress reportedly struck up a romance with Barrett, the cinematographer from her latest film, Overboard.
MORE: Anna Faris' Biggest Bombshells in 'Unqualified' -- From Ex Chris Pratt to Their Son's Health Battle
One of the first times Faris and Barrett, 47, were spotted together was in September at a carnival that the Mom star took her and Pratt's 5-year-old son, Jack, to for the day.
"It was pretty casual," an eyewitness told ET. "At the time we figured they just knew each other and were hanging out together at the carnival."
"It wasn't guarded, it was friendly and a bit flirty," the eyewitness added. "She was definitely happy. She seemed carefree and very relaxed. It seemed flirty, for sure, but there wasn't any PDA or obvious signs that they were a couple."
MORE: Anna Faris Praises Ex Chris Pratt, Says They Still 'Love' and 'Adore' Each Other
Despite their split, Faris has insisted that she and Pratt are on good terms. “We’re great,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest while on Live last month. “He’s amazing. We’re great friends and we always will be.”
Here's more on Faris' rumored new romance: