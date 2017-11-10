Are Jenny Slate and Chris Evans Dating Again? All the Clues They're Back Together!
Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are the friendliest exes ever -- assuming they're still exes, that is!
The pair, who broke up in January after less than a year of dating, have fans speculating that they're back together, following a series of clues on social media.
Rumors first started to swirl as the two were spotted hanging out in Atlanta, Georgia, last month -- before exchanging flirty messages on Twitter.
"How's your handwriting? Can you write me a note?" Evans tweeted at Slate. "Let's cut class!"
"This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites," she replied.
Then, on Tuesday, Evans posted a seemingly innocent video of his dog, Dodger, singing along to his toy -- with what sounds like Slate giggling in the background. The Avengers star posted a similar clip on Thursday, but this time Slate appeared to give her commentary.
RELATED: Jenny Slate Calls Relationship With Ex Chris Evans 'So Precious'
On Friday, Slate confirmed she had a "dreamy" boyfriend, writing, "My boyfriend does many dreamy&generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/let’s me show him my online shopping spoils&cheers me on."
RELATED: Jenny Slate Opens Up About Split From Chris Evans: 'Last Year Was a Giant, Big Year for My Heart'
Slate, who called Evans her "dream boyfriend" while they were together in June 2016, continued to speak well of him in interviews after their breakup.
In fact, when the two reunited for the premiere of their movie, Gifted, in April, Slate told ET that Evans was a "total delight," while he called his ex-girlfriend "the best."
"She's my favorite human," Evans told Peoplejust before the premiere. "She's the best. I've never, ever, ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She'll give you one sentence, and there’s no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'"
"She's so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she's incredibly compassionate, there's just nothing to not love about her," he added.
RELATED: Chris Evans Gushes About His Ex and 'Gifted' Co-Star Jenny Slate: 'There's Nothing to Not Love About Her'
As for Slate, she couldn't have praised Evans more during her March interview with Vulture.
"Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met," she gushed. "He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”
ET has reached out to both Evans and Slate's reps for comment.
See more on the pair in the video below.