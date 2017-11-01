Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Destroy the Halloween Game With These Epic ‘Zoolander’ Costumes: Pics!

So hot right now! Everyone else can go home because Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Mac Miller, have just shut down Halloween. The pair pulled off the ultimate couple’s costume, dressing as Mugatu and Katinka from Zoolander.

The high-fashion villains, played by Will Ferrell and Milla Jovovich in the 2001 hit comedy and again in the 2016 sequel, brainwash Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) in the film.