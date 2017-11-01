Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Destroy the Halloween Game With These Epic ‘Zoolander’ Costumes: Pics!
So hot right now! Everyone else can go home because Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Mac Miller, have just shut down Halloween. The pair pulled off the ultimate couple’s costume, dressing as Mugatu and Katinka from Zoolander.
The high-fashion villains, played by Will Ferrell and Milla Jovovich in the 2001 hit comedy and again in the 2016 sequel, brainwash Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) in the film.
“Relax Derek,” Grande, 24, captioned one shot of herself win a red corset top and choker necklace, holding a fake white puppy. In the pic, Miller, 25, is sporting the designer Mugatu’s crazy blonde hairstyle and bedazzled sunglasses. He’s even wearing his tassel-covered coat.
“I do not like snoopy reporter with lack of fashion sense...... not one little bit,” Grande captioned a video of herself in the look, wiping her mouth.
MORE: Ariana Grande Slays Halloween With 'Feud'-Inspired Bette Davis Costume -- Pics!
This isn’t Grande’s first Halloween costume of 2017. She also went all-out as Bette Davis in a Feuds-inspired shoot with a friend.
For more celebrity Halloween fun, watch the clip below!