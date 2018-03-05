Ariana Grande Makes First Public Appearance in Months -- See the Glam Oscar Party Pics!

Ariana Grande does her hair like her records -- platinum!

The Dangerous Woman singer stepped out for her first public appearance in months on Sunday, taking boyfriend Mac Miller to Madonna's Oscars party.



The 24-year-old pop star looked positively stunning in a feathered black dress and pulled-back hair, while her rapper beau, 26, went with the classic, simple black and white tux, sans tie.

The couple, who have been linked since August 2016, looked happy and carefree in one shot shared to Grande's Instagram Story, and even showed a little bit of PDA in some photobooth snaps shared by Instagram stars Kiyan and Alexa Luria.

Grande even posted one cool snap to her Instagram Story.

It's good to see Grande out and about after she had to cancel her BRIT Awards appearance last month on doctor's orders that she not fly.



Those platinum locks she's sporting aren't brand new, however. Back in October, she showed off her new hue, sharing that it was actually "grey," and she's been posting pics to Instagram with the fab 'do ever since.



btw i (it's grey) A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

♡ gwagp A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 19, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

Meanwhile, Grande wasn't the only celeb partying it up after the Oscars! Watch the video below to go inside the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

