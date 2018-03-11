Ariana Grande Shares Empowering Message for Her Fans Who Take Pics With Her

Ariana Grande wants her fans to share the love -- with themselves.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to praise her fans and profess her love for them. But she said many encounters have left her sad, particularly ones in which her fans take selfies but cover up their own faces.

"I love meeting y'all out and about, it makes me so happy! But it makes me so sad when y'all don't put your faces in the photos or put emojis over your faces or ask to not be in them!" Grande wrote in an Instagram Story. "You show me so much unconditional love all the time no matter what tf I look like. You deserve to show yourselves that same kindness. Please learn to give that to yourselves!"

Grande has shied away from the limelight in recent months, emerging only very recently in public with boyfriend Mac Miller at an Oscars party. She had to cancel a trip last month to attend a tribute concert in Manchester, England -- to benefit victims of the deadly bombing of Manchester Arena during her concert last May -- after falling ill. The bombing killed 22 people, injured hundreds and left an indelible mark on Grande, who has devoted much of her time to helping victims of the attack.

Grande ended her most recent Instagram message to fans with encouraging words of love.

"You will get there and you deserve it and I love you the very same way!" she wrote. "Sweet dreams 💭."

To find out about Grande's latest album, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Liam Gallagher Steps In for Ariana Grande With Manchester Tribute at 2018 BRIT Awards

Ariana Grande Teases New Album's 2018 Release on Instagram

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Touring After 'Traumatic' Manchester Bombing: 'The Show Was Too Important'

Related Gallery